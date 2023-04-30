Lacrosse: Lambert boys pull away from Milton, reach Elite 8

Facing an Area 4-7A rival that they beat 17-5 during the regular season, the Longhorns found themselves down 5-2 at the end of the first quarter in a Sweet 16 matchup.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Lambert head coach John Spaide said. “They showed a lot of perseverance out there. Going down early 5-1 is a big deficit, it’s hard to come back from. The guys fought the entire time. …

“They know every team comes in wanting to beat Lambert High School. They take that as a way to push themselves harder, and they did that at the end of the game.”

With Evan Suh's goal late in the opening period serving as a boost, the Longhorns dominated the final three quarters en route to a 16-9 victory and a berth in the state quarterfinals.

“It was really just letting the kids know, we lost the ground ball battle in the first quarter,” Spaide said of his message entering the second stanza. “We told them, ‘We have to win the ground ball battle.’ In the second half, there was a huge discrepancy in how many ground balls we got compared to them.”



The tide began to shift in earnest during the second quarter, when Chris Harper rattled the inside of the cage with just over five minutes left until halftime. Harper's strike pulled top-seeded Lambert to within 6-4.

From there, Cole Greenfield took over with back-to-back goals to draw the Longhorns even.

However, the Eagles scored a goal with just seven seconds left in the half to regain the lead and threaten to spoil the good vibes built up by the hosts to end the second quarter.

“I think the kids knew we have a great team and we have the capability of beating this team, because we already beat them once this year,” Spaide said of the team's halftime mindset. “The kids just had to understand that we aren’t playing our game. They weren’t hustling out there.

“They weren’t down on themselves. They realized there was still 24 minutes left in the game.”

Nearly those entire 24 minutes were spent with Lambert in control.

While it took 4 minutes, 25 seconds to find the equalizer through Charlie Goldstein, the goal started an onslaught from the Longhorns (16-3).

Two minutes later, Wehman scored again. Suh followed it up with a strike of his own, bouncing back up after being shoved to the ground to fire home.

Greenfield score twice in quick succession before Suh drilled another shot past Milton goalie Jack Burdge.

“The biggest thing is that we have a lot of depth on our team,” Spaide said. “Milton is a great team with some great athletes out there. I just think we wore them down over time. We play about eight guys in midfield and wore them down.

“Once that confidence started going, the kids got more confident in themselves and the goals just started falling.”

But the fifth-seeded Eagles (6-13) again scored late in a quarter to steal some momentum.

Harrison Richards, though, made sure the Milton goal would be just a mere bump in the road for Lambert. The sophomore needed just 34 seconds to extend the Longhorns' lead to 13-8. Brent Starcher, who scored Lambert's opener to end an initial 3-0 Milton run, found the back of the net only 35 seconds later.

Suh scored on an empty net, and Jaxson Lamb rounded out the scoring for the hosts.

Overall, Suh and Greenfield paced Lambert with four goals apiece. Wehman scored twice and handed out three assists. Suh and Harper assisted on two goals apiece.

“I think they understood that it was a game we had to take advantage of the opportunities,” Spaide said. “We didn’t try to force too much at the end of the game. We let the balls come to us. We were holding the ball, but at the same time, if opportunities arose, we went to the cage.”



Even though the Longhorns offense certainly turned the game around with its play over the final three periods, Lambert's defense deserves plenty of credit for allowing just four goals after the rough opening stretch. A good bit of credit should go to Matthew Halik, as the junior stepped in at goalie following a tough start for Noah Saylor.

“Matthew came in at the beginning of the second quarter or end of the first,” Spaide said. “He came in and had a great game, made some great saves. Noah was playing great, just wasn’t seeing the ball great tonight.

“The best part of having two goalies is if one guy isn’t playing his best game, the other guy can come in. Matthew came in and played great. Our defense started sliding better, started seeing the ball better. Given the opportunity, Matthew stepped up to the plate.”

Max Sciro is another Longhorns starter who improved significantly as the game went on. After losing out on a string of face-offs to begin the game, Sciro settled into a groove over the middle two quarters to really boost Lambert's ability to maintain its offensive runs.

That being said, Sciro and the rest of the Longhorns will hope to start a big faster in the Elite Eight against No. 2 seed Harrison.

“The kids didn’t quit,” Spaide said. “First thing was that we started winning ground balls. That was key. They won a lot of ground balls early on. They came out with a great game plan. It really put us in a place where we really needed to think about what we needed to do to complete the game.

“Overall, we picked up some big plays by our attackmen and our middies out there.”