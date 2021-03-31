Lacrosse: Longhorns stampede past Central for 12th straight victory

The Longhorns’ defense held their shutout throughout the first 27 minutes of the game, leading 13-0 at halftime. However, Central’s John Hicks scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.



“We’ve got a good defensive group but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Wehman said. “They played a good game tonight but we can still get at it on the practice field.”

The second quarter marked the Longhorns’ biggest outpour with seven goals. Danny Kesserling led the Longhorns with three goals, while both Andrew Zeman and Lucas Robinson scored two goals.

All three players scored all their goals in the first half. Kevin Connolly scored two goals in the game, with one in the first half and one in the second half.

Both South Forsyth and Creekview are all undefeated in the Area 6 Class 6A-7A standings at this point in the season. Lambert leads the area with 80 goals scored and is second in goals allowed with 14.

Wehman said their offense’s explosiveness has been largely due to the team chemistry.

“With this group, we’ve had a lot of changes,” Wehman said. “We’ve got a lot of new kids, but we still gel really well. They just like playing with each other.”

Lambert heads into its toughest stretch of the season with two back-to-back matches against South Forsyth and Creekview after spring break.

The Longhorns will have to come back from the break ready to compete, with their first match against Creekview coming on Monday.

“I think if we just play our game, we’ll be fine,” Wehman said. “We just need to keep our guys focused and stop stressing. If you want to win the whole thing at the end, every day we’ve got to get better. I think we’re ready for the stretch run to see if we can win another region championship here.”

If Lambert wins over Creekview, the Longhorns’ April 14 match against South Forsyth could potentially determine the area championship.