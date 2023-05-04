Lacrosse: Longhorns swarmed by Wolfpack in Elite 8 loss

Lambert girls lacrosse appeared poised to enter halftime leading or at least tied during the Class 7A state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at North Paulding.
However, the Wolfpack put together a late flurry in the opening half and started the second with two more quick goals en route to a 12-7 win.
Prior to North Paulding awakening from its slumber, Lambert held a 4-3 edge with under four minutes left in the first half.
The Wolfpack evened the score barely a minute after Lauren Gray had given the Longhorns the slim lead.
Region 2-7A's champion, North Paulding went ahead for good when Ava Santanastasio struck with less than two minutes to go until halftime. Santanastasio scored again with 11.8 ticks remaining for a 6-4 advantage at the interval.
Giving up two more goals in the first 113 seconds of the second half put Lambert in an 8-4 hole.
Even though C.C. Phillips' second goal of the game for the Longhorns eventually ended the 5-0 run, Lambert never got any closer the rest of the way.
Ellie Kotanian paced the Longhorns offense — posting three goals, including back-to-back strikes for a brief 3-2 lead.
With the defeat, No. 3 seed Lambert concludes the season with a 14-7 record. Meanwhile, North Paulding (17-2) takes on another Forsyth County team in the semifinals, as second-seeded West Forsyth (15-5) will visit the Den for a berth in the title game.