Lacrosse: Longhorns swarmed by Wolfpack in Elite 8 loss
Lambert's Kennedy Dean, left, and Ellie Kotanian embrace after a season-ending loss in the Class 7A state Elite Eight Wednesday at North Paulding. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

Lambert girls lacrosse appeared poised to enter halftime leading or at least tied during the Class 7A state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at North Paulding.

However, the Wolfpack put together a late flurry in the opening half and started the second with two more quick goals en route to a 12-7 win.

Prior to North Paulding awakening from its slumber, Lambert held a 4-3 edge with under four minutes left in the first half.

The Wolfpack evened the score barely a minute after Lauren Gray had given the Longhorns the slim lead.

Region 2-7A's champion, North Paulding went ahead for good when Ava Santanastasio struck with less than two minutes to go until halftime. Santanastasio scored again with 11.8 ticks remaining for a 6-4 advantage at the interval.

Giving up two more goals in the first 113 seconds of the second half put Lambert in an 8-4 hole.

Even though C.C. Phillips' second goal of the game for the Longhorns eventually ended the 5-0 run, Lambert never got any closer the rest of the way.

Ellie Kotanian paced the Longhorns offense — posting three goals, including back-to-back strikes for a brief 3-2 lead.

With the defeat, No. 3 seed Lambert concludes the season with a 14-7 record. Meanwhile, North Paulding (17-2) takes on another Forsyth County team in the semifinals, as second-seeded West Forsyth (15-5) will visit the Den for a berth in the title game.