Lambert captures fifth GADA Directors Cup in six years

Lambert's athletic program was second to none during the 2020-21 school year.
The Longhorns finished first in the race for the GADA Directors Cup in Class 7A, using state championships in girls golf, boys lacrosse and girls swimming to finish nearly 140 points ahead of second-place Walton. Lambert collected 1,335 total points, boosted in part by second-place finishes in boys golf, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls soccer, girls tennis and competition cheerleading.
Lambert's Directors Cup win is the school's fifth in six years.
In all, three out of the top six schools are from Forsyth County.
West Forsyth finished third with 1,167 points, while South Forsyth finished sixth with 1,016 points.
West was buoyed by state championships in flag football and girls soccer, plus second-place finishes in girls lacrosse and wrestling. South, meanwhile, won state titles in competition cheerleading and boys soccer.
Denmark finished 18th in its inaugural school year in Class 7A, thanks to strong postseason performances from boys soccer, boys cross country and competition cheer. A runner-up finish in coed competition cheer and a Final Four appearance by Forsyth Central's baseball team allowed the Bulldogs to finish 33rd, while North Forsyth's Elite Eight appearances in girls basketball and softball, as well as a fourth-place finish in traditional wrestling, carried the Raiders into 36th place.
The GADA [Georgia Athletic Director's Association] considers 26 sports when awarding the Directors Cup and designates 100 points for state championships and 90 points for second-place finishes. The award has been presented annually since the 1999-2000 school year.