Lambert captures fifth GADA Directors Cup in six years

Lambert's athletic program was second to none during the 2020-21 school year.

The Longhorns finished first in the race for the GADA Directors Cup in Class 7A, using state championships in girls golf, boys lacrosse and girls swimming to finish nearly 140 points ahead of second-place Walton. Lambert collected 1,335 total points, boosted in part by second-place finishes in boys golf, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls soccer, girls tennis and competition cheerleading.

Lambert's Directors Cup win is the school's fifth in six years.