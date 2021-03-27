Soccer: Lambert wins region championship after physical match

One red card. Five yellow cards. Five girls carried off the field with an injury. Scoreless through regulation and overtime.

Friday night’s match between Lambert and West Forsyth showcased both teams' powerful defenses, and with Kennedy Page winning the game for Lambert in penalty kicks 4-3, the Longhorns captured the Region 6-7A championship.

West’s leading scorer Tori DellaPeruta received a red card 20 minutes into the game, so West played the entire game with only 10 players against Lambert’s 11.

“We always feel like we’re in the mix for the best team in the state,” Lambert coach Scott Luthart said. “I don’t know if they outshot us, but they played a man short and were able to get quality looks off. Do I feel like we escaped? Eh, maybe a little bit, but we gave 100 percent.”