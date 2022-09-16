Softball: Hannah Cole, Longhorns take down Wolverines on the road

The Lambert Longhorn traveled over to West Forsyth, where Hannah Cole posted a shutout and launched two home runs Thursday in an 11-0 win.

The Longhorns have now won five games in a row, including three straight Region 6-7A matchups.

“I’m really happy to see the way they realize that every game is a new game,” Lambert head coach Brooks Youngblood said. "The season wasn’t lost just because we started 0-3. We were able to get right in a couple of games, some wins and some confidence back and playing tough."

Ashley Fitts started the game for Lambert by earning an RBI single with Courtney Sauer getting to home plate.

Lambert's Hannah Cole pitches in the win against West Forsyth. - photo by Derrick Richemond Cole kept the same energy on the mound by striking out three Wolverines in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second inning, the Longhorns started getting hot by collecting six runs.

Sauer got a sac fly. Hannah Cornetto recorded a double and two RBIs, with Bailee Jamison and Jane Fang scoring to increase the lead to 4-0.

Fitts was able to get a walk, and Avery Cole came in as a courtesy runner.



Hannah Cole, who was the next batter, didn't fail to impress the visitor’s bench as she hit the softball hard for a home run. Cornetto and Avery Cole jogged to home plate with ease and joined the rest of the team to celebrate Hannah Cole’s home run.



“It’s contagious,” Youngblood said on the hot start. "When someone starts hitting the whole lineup from top to bottom starts hitting. It’s fun to see the girls have some success."

The momentum Hannah Cole established continued into the fourth inning when she hit another home run to boost the score to 8-0.

“I’m just happy for her,” Youngblood said of Cole’s performance. "It’s fun to see her have some success and can light a fire under her for the rest of the season too. I’m hoping it does."

Then Fang hit a single to allow Katelyn Boyette to race to home plate.

The Wolverines wanted to stop the bleeding by putting Katherine Balkcom in to pitch. It did, as she stranded the bases loaded to end the inning.

After the Wolverines failed to take advantage of an opportunity on Lindleigh Cole’s single, the Longhorns came back up to bat, looking to tack on more runs.

Hannah Cole was close to being struck out but prevailed by getting an RBI double.

Then on Boyette's turn at bat, she hit a grounder. The Wolverines first baseman tried to get a double play by throwing to third base, but the ball got away, allowing Grayson Moody to rush to home plate for the final run.



Lambert (9-6-1, 3-3) will face Cherokee Bluff and Harris County Sept. 17 at Brookwood. Meanwhile, West Forsyth (11-6, 3-3) will return to action against Cambridge at 6 p.m. Sept 19 at home.