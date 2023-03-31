Tennis: Lambert tops West Forsyth to earn region tennis title, No. 1 seed

“I was more worried about my singles than my doubles with Aidan being gone,” Longhorns head coach Eric Hampton said. “Basically, my two was playing against their one. My three was playing against their two. And then I put in a freshman, one of my alternates, at three. They all stepped up to the challenge. It was awesome.

“I told them after the match, I’ve been coaching at Lambert for 13 years, and I was probably more proud of their effort yesterday and today than just about any team I’ve ever had.”

Following a semifinal triumph Wednesday against Milton — which defeated South Forsyth in Thursday's third-place match — Lambert took an early lead behind straight-set wins on the second and third singles lines.

Chetan Challa bumped up to No. 2 singles and earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Johnathon Lin stepped in as an alternate to take a 6-2, 6-3 win on Line 3 singles.

“He’s just steady,” Hampton said of Challa. “You need that at No. 3 singles, because a lot of times, as we move forward, it comes down to No. 3 singles.”



With Line 1 singles down a set to Wolverines standout Nic Wild and No. 2 doubles in a third set, the Longhorns closed out the victory with a comeback win on the other doubles line.

Hampton wasn't surprised to see Rithvik Suram and Bahuliya Manyapu rally for the 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 triumph.

“I always tell them, ‘Start fast, start fast,’” Hampton said of the duo. “Invariably, they’ll have a bad first set, and then it’s like the light switch turns on.”

While the win is tangibly beneficial in making sure Lambert doesn't hit the road during at least the first two rounds of the state playoffs, the mental boost it provided the Longhorns might wind up being more valuable.

“They could have very easily said, mentally, ‘Ah hell, Aidan is not here. There’s no way we can win,’” Hampton said. “He’s the best player in the state in high school tennis.

“I told them afterwards, ‘You can play with anybody in the state and win, without Aidan.’ … It’s a great confidence-builder.”

That being said, Lambert will certainly welcome Atwood back with open arms when he returns for its first-round matchup in the Class 7A state tournament. And Atwood will be thrilled to celebrate his teammates being able to pull through in the region finals with him out of town.

“It’s a good group of guys,” Hampton said. “I love being with them. They made me proud. They made themselves proud. They made Lambert High School proud.

“They stepped up when it could have been easy to not meet the challenge.”

The only other question left for Hampton to ponder was whether or not his team had seen the last of the Wolverines this season. With Walton on Lambert's side of the bracket, it's possible the other semifinal could end up being contested between West Forsyth and Milton.

“Potentially, of the final four teams in the state, we could have three of them be from our region,” Hampton said. “It’s the most competitive region for boys tennis in the state at the highest level.

“I told Neil [Womack], the West Forsyth coach, ‘I hope to see you in the finals.’”