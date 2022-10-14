Volleyball: Horns rally past Wolverines to snag 4th straight region title

Lambert captured a program-record fourth consecutive Region 6-7A championship, overcoming an opening-set loss to defeat West Forsyth 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-7 in the finals Thursday at Denmark.

With the win, the third-ranked Longhorns gave themselves the opportunity to host in at least the first two rounds of the Class 7A state playoffs, so long as they get past Kennesaw Mountain in their opening match.

Lambert celebrates winning the Region 6-7A championship. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) “I’m excited to play at home, at least one match for sure,” Lambert head coach Missey Hall said. “… These seniors were babies the first year we won it, and to see them progress every single year — now they have done it four years in a row — it’s really special. I’m really proud of them.”

As for the No. 9 Wolverines, they will welcome sixth-ranked North Cobb to town for a top-10 matchup in the first round.

“It will just be good to be able to play it at home,” West Forsyth head coach Jake Dickey said. “That will be a good advantage not having to go to North Cobb. If we can play like we did tonight in the first three sets, I think we’ll be in pretty good shape.”

While it certainly can be said that the Longhorns (32-7) got off to an uncharacteristically slow start, the Wolverines (27-16) deserve an abundance of credit for their initial surge.

After Lambert scored the match's first three points, West Forsyth went on an 8-0 run that culminated with two kills and two blocks from Reece Rhoads. The Winthrop commit later posted three straight kills to break a 10-all tie.

Even though the Longhorns managed to stay within five points the rest of the way, the Wolverines made fewer unforced errors down the stretch to close out the set.

“I can’t say enough good things about West,” Hall said. “They came out ready to go. They had us out of system. We couldn’t run our middles. They did an outstanding job of picking apart our offense. Kudos to them.

“It’s very hard that they had to play three nights in a row. That’s tough for them, but their game plan was fantastic.”

West Forsyth carried the momentum into the second set, grabbing an early 5-1 edge on a Lymaris Vasquez ace. A kill by Kaylee Cantlin put the Wolverines up 14-10 and forced a timeout,

Out of the stoppage is when the tide started to shift in the Longhorns' favor. Dani Cortes produced a pair of kills and an ace during a 6-0 run.

Despite Cantlin later spiking the ball for an 18-17 lead, Lambert converted its opportunities in the latter stages, with Jordan White's thunderous kill securing the narrow win.

“We were able to establish the middles a lot better than we had before,” Hall said, referring to White and M.K. Patten. “We started going on serving runs, and we were getting them out of system. … We were just able to run our offense a little bit more effectively after the first set and the middle of the second set.”

Lambert's M.K. Patten goes up for spike. The junior finished with 15 kills in the match. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

Coming off the huge second-set victory, it was the Longhorns' turn to get off to a great start in the third set, as the top seed reeled off six straight points.



The No. 3 seed Wolverines battled back to within 9-6 on a tip by Rhoads, who finished with 10 kills.

However, Lambert used a 5-0 spurt to grow its lead to 20-12. The Wolverines got back to within 22-19 before a savvy kill by setter Kalyssa Taggart and a robust spike by White helped the Longhorns inch closer to claiming the title.

“They pass the ball really well,” Dickey said of Lambert. “I knew once they started getting the ball to their middles consistently it was going to be a tough task for us.

“They battled. They’re a really solid team all around. They don’t really have much of a weakness. You just hope for the best when you play them.”

Between the extra exertion West Forsyth needed to reach the finals — topping No. 6 seed South Forsyth and second-seeded Denmark the previous two nights, respectively — and the demoralizing nature of dropping the second and third sets, the Wolverines faded significantly in the fourth.

A team as strong as Lambert will exploit any such dip in form, and it led to the Longhorns utilizing 9-0 and 7-0 spurts to run away with the set.

“I didn’t feel comfortable; we needed our foot on the gas the whole time,” Hall said. “That’s what I kept telling them. ‘They are here to play, and that’s what this is all about.’ Not until the fourth set did I feel like I could exhale at all. I don’t think I breathed the first set.”

Dickey wanted his team to recognize, in spite of the frustrating end, that they put together an impressive tournament and a great match.

“I told the girls you have to be proud of the accomplishment of getting to the region championship game, playing one of the top teams in the state and giving them a battle,” Dickey said. “It wasn’t easy for them, and that was our goal: Don’t make it easy for them, and then see what happens.”

Vasquez recorded six kills, six digs and two aces. Taryn Dickey managed a dozen assists, seven digs and a pair of aces. Adeline Wieler produced 13 digs.

“In the first set, we played really well, and they made a few mistakes they usually don’t make,” coach Dickey said. “We fought. The girls played their butts off tonight.

“That was two of the top teams in the state playing. They pulled away in that last set. The serve receive kind of got away from us. … But I’m proud of the way the girls came out firing, competing and going toe-to-toe.”

Lambert's Jordan White goes up for spike. The senior finished with 16 kills and six blocks in the match. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) White racked up 16 kills and six blocks, while Patten wound up just behind in the kill column, contributing 15.

Taggart compiled nine kills, 21 assists, four aces and two blocks. Ella Beyer added eight kills and two blocks. Cortes produced six kills, 16 digs and three aces.

Claire Jenkins dished out 21 assists, while chipping in 11 digs and three aces. Francesca Popescu notched 13 digs.

Hall hated to admit it, but she thinks the first-set loss might have been what her team needed to refocus and understand that in the playoffs there are no do overs.

“I think they understand that this is bonus play now,” Hall said. “There’s no letdowns. You can’t take a day off. You can’t be out of system very much.

“This is when you have to have every point, every touch, every serve, everything has got to count for something. They know that now.”