Baseball: North Forsyth falls to Mill Creek in heartbreaker
Mill Creek scored three runs in the seventh inning Thursday to erase a two-run deficit and stun North Forsyth 4-3, eliminating the Raiders from the Class 7A playoffs.

Brett Barfield started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single, then after Mill Creek knotted the score 1-1, Colin Seabold put the Raiders back in front with a two-run single in the fourth.

Cason Engert made the lead stick until the seventh inning, when Matthew Simay led off the frame with a double. Engert struck out Chandler Klein, but back-to-back singles scored Simay and gave the Hawks runners on first and second with one out. 

A hit-by-pitch from reliever Kyle Roper loaded the bases, then Cole Munhall entered the game and struck out Sahil Patel. Down to their last out, the Hawks scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, then Cole Mullins reached base on a dropped third strike, allowing Jacques Walker to score and Mill Creek to win on a walk-off.

North finishes the season 21-12.