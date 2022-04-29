Baseball: North Forsyth falls to Mill Creek in heartbreaker

Mill Creek scored three runs in the seventh inning Thursday to erase a two-run deficit and stun North Forsyth 4-3, eliminating the Raiders from the Class 7A playoffs.
Brett Barfield started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single, then after Mill Creek knotted the score 1-1, Colin Seabold put the Raiders back in front with a two-run single in the fourth.
Cason Engert made the lead stick until the seventh inning, when Matthew Simay led off the frame with a double. Engert struck out Chandler Klein, but back-to-back singles scored Simay and gave the Hawks runners on first and second with one out.
A hit-by-pitch from reliever Kyle Roper loaded the bases, then Cole Munhall entered the game and struck out Sahil Patel. Down to their last out, the Hawks scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, then Cole Mullins reached base on a dropped third strike, allowing Jacques Walker to score and Mill Creek to win on a walk-off.
North finishes the season 21-12.