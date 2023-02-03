Dozen Raiders ink with collegiate programs

On Wednesday, North Forsyth held a large signing ceremony at the school's Performing Arts Center, featuring 12 seniors furthering their athletic careers.

In terms of the number of athletes signing their national letters of intent, the football program had the most — Logan Curry (Jacksonville State), Chris Herock (Navy Academy), Mason Lawson (McPherson College), Cole Leroy (Virginia Wise University) Collin Miller (Air Force Academy), Aiden Ruckh (Furman University) and J.D. Galligan (Reinhardt University).

The soccer program had two athletes that signed — Angelique Monreal (Brewton-Parker College) and Gracie Rose (Life University). The baseball (Drew Bentley, Piedmont College), cross country (Brock Casey, West Georgia) and volleyball (Nathalia Quintero, Brenau University) programs had one athlete each sign.

“The best part about Brock wasn’t his times, not his running,” Raiders head cross country coach David Shively said on Casey. "It's who he is as a human being. Best leader we ever had."

As a freshman, Casey was mentored by a teammate who helped him to become the runner he is today.

“He took me under his wing often and wanted me to follow in his footsteps,” Casey said of his teammate.

The training facility, the campus and the fact that his mother also attended the university helped West Georgia set itself apart from the other schools.

Said Casey, “It feels incredible, just blessed from all the support from everyone.”

Monreal is a four-year letterman currently at North Forsyth. In the past three years, she has scored five goals and contributed two assists. Monreal was elected as team captain in back-to-back seasons for the Raiders soccer team.

“I’m very proud of myself if we’re being honest,” Monreal said on a special day. “I’m glad my dreams are coming true and I’m super excited to play in college."

As an athlete, Monreal aims to be someone who scores, defends and keeps the team good in order to help reach the playoffs once she steps foot on campus.

Brewton-Parker College’s soccer program success drew Monreal’s eye to sign her national letter of intent.

Over the course of three years with the Raiders, Rose has scored seven goals and dished out six assists.

Life University's soccer program will be led by a new head coach who will enhance Rose's talents. Life University made some changes by building a brand new facility. Rose was intrigued by the biology major Life University had to offer and the coach.

“It feels amazing," Rose said. "I'm excited to further my athletic and academic career at Life University.”

Quintero was a three-year starter for the Raiders volleyball team, and she made the most of it.

In her freshman year, she was named region player of the year. She was a two-time first-team region selection and a two-time first-team all-county selection. In addition, her name is marked on the school record books, as she’s fifth in career digs, second in career assists and aces, and fourth in most assists in a season.

Quintero wants to be an athlete that works hard all the time and makes an impact on her team at Brenau University. Education was a top-notch reason why she chose to be a Tiger in addition to how welcoming her team was.

“Putting in so much effort and hard work finally paid off,” Quintero said on signing. "I like that it showed and people noticed it."

LeRoy and Miller set the tone for the defensive side of the ball by setting a school record of nine sacks in a season. Both were selected Region 8-6A first team.

“Cole had a tough task of replacing the linebacker corps from last year but, man, did he step up,” Raiders football head coach Robert Craft said.

As a kid, LeRoy enjoyed watching retired middle linebacker Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers.

It was the fact that Virginia Wise invested in its facility, and on his official visit, the coach along with the team made him feel awesome.

Miller ended his Raider tenure with eight rushing touchdowns, first-team all-region honors and first-time all-county selection.

“It’s very nice that it paid off and it was for something,” Miller said. "I’m excited to continue. I’m not done yet. I'm excited to play the next level."

Lawson made memories that will never be forgotten in Raiders football history. In the game against West Forsyth, he made a key play, recording a pick-6 that was the game-winning touchdown. He was selected second-team in the region and county.

It was his father that introduced Lawson to football. The time spent watching games either from home or in the stadium made Lawson fall in love with football.

Galligan finished the season with 63 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, a sack and eight pass breakups at the cornerback position.

“It feels great, my first three years I didn’t get to play at all,” Galligan said. "I put in that work over the summer and finally got to play my senior year [which] got me a college offer."

The process was very long and hard for Curry, but when it was all said and done, he was excited he found a home.

Curry’s father helped him to be the athlete he is today. Watching Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs and Las Vegas WR Davante Adams showed him the ropes on how to become a better player.

Ruckh had to battle through injury this past season but that didn’t stop him from putting in the work in. He was selected first-team all-region and played in the Georgia Elite Classic all-star game.

“It feels great that this is coming true and everything I wanted to happen fell through,” Ruckh said.