Football: North Forsyth holds off Dawson County in competitive scrimmage

A key touchdown drive late in the first half allowed North Forsyth to hold off Dawson County to grab a 24-17 victory in a preseason scrimmage Monday in Dawsonville.
Clinging to a 17-10 lead, the Raiders defense made a big stop after the Tigers had forced a turnover. With only 43 seconds left in the opening half, North Forsyth took over on offense. Just 29 seconds later, the Raiders had doubled their advantage on a West Roberts touchdown pass to Logan Curry.
The hosts narrowed the gap again early in the third quarter, pulling within 24-17 on a long TD pass. And while North Forsyth didn't score in the second half, Dawson County could get no closer.
Early in the final period, the Raiders had a chance to help put the game away. But with the ball inside the 5-yard line, North Forsyth failed on a fourth-and-goal conversion attempt.
Even though the end of the game saw the Raiders offense stall out, which isn't surprising considering the parade of young players during the second half, North Forsyth certainly got off to a hot start. A pair of early trips to the end zone allowed the Raiders to build a quick 14-0 lead.
Dawson County narrowed the deficit to 14-3 late in the first quarter, but North Forsyth countered with a field goal of its own to restore the 14-point edge.
A missed field goal by the Raiders minutes later kept the Tigers within two scores. Dawson County answered with a touchdown run, and then picked off a pass to set up the frantic finish to the second quarter.