Football: Raiders stay perfect in region; Robert Craft sets program wins record

Caleb Bowen had yet to score a touchdown during his senior season.

He logged a brief visit to the end zone earlier this year, a receiving score that ended up being erased because of a penalty.

So, when Bowen's number was called on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, with North Forsyth needing a score to put the game out of reach, Bowen saw his chance.

"I was just sitting there with the ball and I saw that the outside was open, so I just cut it outside and ran as hard as I could to get in the end zone," Bowen said.

Bowen's score allowed the Raiders to take a three-possession lead with 7:54 left in Friday's game against Habersham Central on senior night, which North ultimately won 24-14 to set up a de facto Region 8-6A championship next week at Gainesville.

The victory also gave head coach Robert Craft the most wins in program history, passing Bruce Miller (1997-2001). Craft is 37-34 in seven seasons at North.

It also improved the Raiders to 10-0 in their past 10 games in Raider Valley.

"We feel special about playing here," Craft said. "Credit to our fans and our students. It's something about Raider Valley — we've won 10 in a row the past two years."

North scored fewer than three minutes into Friday's game and never trailed.

Back-to-back penalties and a sack by Chris Herock put Habersham Central in a third-and-27 hole on its first possession, leading to a punt from the end zone. It allowed North to start its first drive from the opponent's 28-yard line.

Karson McBrayer capped a lightning quick four-play drive with a 2-yard TD drive to give North a 7-0 lead with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

McBrayer logged 29 carries for 135 yards and the score, leading a rushing attack that carried the ball a season-high 43 times.

"How they played defensively, they were really taking away some of our passing game, so our guys were just patient and we ran the ball well," Craft said. "I thought two weeks ago against Lanier, our young offensive line group really grew up. We've been able to really run the ball against people in the second half."

QB West Roberts was efficient through the air, too, completing 12 of 15 passes (80%) for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Roberts' score came on a play-action pass after six straight McBrayer rushes. Habersham Central's defense bought the fake, allowing wide receiver Logan Curry to streak past the secondary and into the end zone for a 26-yard TD.

Curry led North's receiving corps with six catches for 59 yards.

The score increased North's lead to 17-7 near the end of the third quarter, and after a three-and-out by Habersham Central's offense, North assembled another scoring drive featuring Bowen's TD.

North took over on Habersham's 41-yard drive and ran 11 plays — all rushing — converting a third down and a fourth down.

Collin Miller picked up 3 yards on fourth-and-2 before leaving the game briefly because of an injury, and McBrayer had carried the ball six straight times — putting the spotlight on Bowen, who gashed Habersham Central for 10 yards before his 4-yard TD plunge.

Part of the reason Bowen had so few chances to score is because of how effective Miller is in the jumbo package.

"It hurts our hearts a little bit, but if we get the touchdown, that's what we want," Bowen said. "We just want to win the game."

Habersham Central mounted a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive in response, one that featured two unsportsmanlike penalties on North that gave the offense first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

The visitors immediately cashed in, as QB Carson Parker raced to the pylon on a keeper.

Habersham Central failed to recover the ensuing onside kick but forced a North punt to regain possession. However, three incompletions and a sack by Brody Hancock returned the ball to North and allowed the host Raiders to take a knee.

Parker was 23-for-41 passing for 187 yards and also carried the ball 14 times for 18 yards for Habersham Central. In all, North's defense limited Habersham Central to just 3.8 yards per play.

North (6-2, 4-0 Region 8-6A) sits atop the region standings, along with Gainesville, and guaranteed itself a first-round playoff game in Raider Valley with the win.

Gainesville, which joined North in moving out of Region 6-7A this fall, is ranked fifth in Class 6A and won 34-7 against Shiloh on Friday.

"I told them to enjoy it and we're going to get back to work this weekend," Craft said. "I know they'll be ready. This is what they've waited for. This is the opportunity to play for a championship. We've got a chance to go do some special things and this group is a special team. Gainesville's a great football team, so we're going to have to be ready to play."