Golf: North's Isbell captures Georgia PGA Junior Championship

BRASELTON — Dax Isbell birdied 11 holes during the Georgia PGA Junior Championship, none bigger than the last one.

Entering the final stretch of the 54-hole tournament Wednesday tied for the lead, Isbell birded the 17th hole and parred No. 18 to hold off Reed Sweigart by one stroke and claim first place with a 2-over 218.

The victory qualifies Isbell for next month's prestigious Junior PGA Championship, which is July 12-15 at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Kentucky.

"Really, it kind of sounds cliché, but today the focus was to just have fun and enjoy it," said Isbell, a rising senior at North Forsyth. "It was just a new experience to come into a round with a lead, so I just wanted to have fun."