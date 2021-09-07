Soccer: North alum Aldrich named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

North Forsyth alum Lakelee Aldrich has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Aldrich, who graduated from North in 2020, helped anchor the Columbia College [S.C] defense Friday in a 5-0 win against USC Lancaster. Aldrich also recorded her first assist of the season, setting up Jordan Myers' second goal to make the score 5-0.
Columbia College outshot USC Lancaster 31-8, and Aldrich led a defensive effort that held the Lancers without a single shot on goal.
Columbia College is 1-1 and will travel to Toccoa Falls at 5 p.m. Wednesday.