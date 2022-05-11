Softball: North Forsyth alum Cothran named to all-SoCon second team, all-freshman team

North Forsyth alum McKayla Cothran was named to the Southern Conference's second team and all-freshman team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Cothran owns a .298 batting average [28-for-94] through 37 games with 18 runs scored and four doubles. She's reached base at a 35.3 percent clip, where she is a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts.
Cothran hit .351 [20-for-57] through 17 SoCon games, a mark that places her 11th in the conference.
Cothran, who graduated from North in 2021, hit .407 as a senior with the Raiders, driving in 27 runs and scoring 37 more while swiping 28 bags.
Samford [32-17] advanced past East Tennessee State University on Wednesday in the first round of the SoCon tournament, 4-3, after Cothran's single in the bottom of the ninth inning broke a 3-3 tie and allowed the game-winning run to score.