Volleyball: North Forsyth cruises into 2nd consecutive Final 4

North Forsyth took a long trip to Brunswick to make quick work of Glynn Academy in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, sweeping into the Final Four for the second straight season.
After being thoroughly tested in the first two rounds of the state playoffs — during a 3-1 win over Lassiter and 3-2 victory against Newnan — the Raiders found smooth sailing in the Elite Eight.
Behind eight kills each from Melina Baumann and Lauren Holcomb, North Forsyth reeled off set wins Wednesday by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-13.
The second-seeded Raiders (42-7), who made the program's first Final Four trip last fall, will hit the road for the third consecutive round when they travel to Sequoyah for an Oct. 29 semifinal.