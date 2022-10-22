Volleyball: North Forsyth edges Newnan to reach state quarterfinals

North Forsyth survived a five-set marathon match Saturday at Newnan, rallying to reach the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
Despite the back-and-forth nature of the contest, only one set wound up tighter than five points, with the Raiders pulling off a 15-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 15-10 victory.
Lily Torrence paced North Forsyth (41-7) with a dozen kills in the Sweet 16 meeting.
Melina Baumann recorded 11 kills; Nathalia Quintero posted eight kills; and Lauren Holcomb, Maddie McCafferty and Kylie McCabe finished with six kills apiece.
The Region 8-6A runner-up Raiders will head Oct. 26 to either Glynn Academy in Brunswick or Woodward Academy in College Park for their Elite Eight matchup.