Volleyball: North Forsyth makes quick work of Lanier, Apalachee

As the only ranked team in Region 8-6A, North Forsyth finds itself without a true challenger for the league title after years of hard-fought matches in Region 6-7A.

Following a few lax sets in some of their first few region matches, the Raiders showcased their ability to throughly dominate their competition with a pair of convincing sweeps Thursday at home.

While North Forsyth entered the night unbeaten in region play, three of the Raiders' first four region matches included at least one set with a score of either 25-22 or 25-23.

One of those came against Apalachee. But in facing the Wildcats Thursday, North Forsyth cruised to a 25-13, 25-17 win. The Raiders followed that up by routing Lanier — currently second in the region standings — by a 25-13 margin in both sets.

“'You guys have to pull out the energy, regardless of who you’re playing,'” North Forsyth coach Erika Ford said of her message to the team. “It’s all about us.

“In the locker room, they spent time listening to music and having a good time. I told them, ‘I’m all good with having a good time, but we have to still play at our level.’”

That certainly happened through most of both matches, as the largest deficit the Raiders faced all evening came in the first set versus the Longhorns.

North Forsyth briefly trailed 2-0 in the set, and then promptly went on a 7-0 run behind the serving of Lily Torrence. The junior later helped close out the match with another strong run of service.

“It was huge,” Ford said of Torrence's contribution following a pair of uncharacteristic serving errors against Apalachee. “I feel like we have a team full of good servers. Every time they miss, I tell them that’s four or five points that we just missed out on, because we are going to go on runs serving.”

Even though the Raiders (23-3, 6-0) never appeared to be in danger of dropping a region set for the first time all season, Ford still pushed the team to perform at its best. That included making the players roll on the court two separate times against Apalachee after the ball hit the ground without a North Forsyth player diving for it.

“In practice, they know if a ball drops and a body doesn’t, they have to roll,” Ford said. “They hate when I do it in a game. But I say, ‘If you’re going to embarrass me, then I’m going to embarrass you.’ That’s our rule.”

In the opening match, the Wildcats really struggled to get their ninth point in each set.

During the first set, Apalachee went from being down 11-8 to trailing 18-8. In the second, North Forsyth scored nine straight points after the visitors had tied the match at 8-all.

Junior Brooke Crummel paced the Raiders with six kills in the match. Lauren Holcomb and Nathalia Quintero added five kills each, while Melina Baumann chipped in four.

Hannah Hagen posted three aces in the win.



Against Lanier — which really struggled to string together points, never scoring more than three in a row — Baumann led the way with seven kills. Crummel contributed five, all in the first set.

Torrence wound up with a team-high four aces on the night.

Prior to the opening match against Apalachee, North Forsyth recognized its feeder programs and honored Crummel and Torrence for recent milestone achievements.

In the championship match of the Coal Mountain Classic, Crummel recorded her 1,000th career kill and Torrence dished out her 1,000th career assist. They became the fourth and fifth players, respectively, in program history to reach those marks.

“Their work ethic is unbelievable,” Ford said of the duo. “They want it, so they’re going to go out and get it.”

It's the type of mindset that the Raiders will need in the coming weeks.

With several — if not all — remaining region matches likely to follow the pattern of Thursday's one-sided contests, North Forsyth will need to be able to maintain its edge in hopes of making a deep playoff run.

“When we just focus on ourselves and play our pace and our speed of game, instead of going down to the slower rallies," Ford said, "we are a lot better and more efficient.”

