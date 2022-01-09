Wrestling: North Forsyth wins region duals title, ends Wolverines' 3-year reign

The pin gave North a 37-16 lead, mathematically eliminating West and halting the Wolverines' three-year run as region duals champions. North won 55-16.



"It's a great feeling," Graham said. "Last year at Cherokee, it's the same thing. Locking up that win, it's amazing. There's no better feeling. That's why I'm hooked on wrestling."



North head coach Travis Jarrard is partially responsible for getting Graham to try wrestling. The rest of the credit, Graham said, belongs to fellow senior Bentley Wheeler.

"This one was special. This one meant a lot to me," Jarrard said. "You know, my oldest daughter is a senior, Sydney ... Sydney and Tristan have been friends since second grade. This one meant a lot. For that group of kids that I've known for so long to go out together, this one meant a lot."

The Raiders positioned themselves to clinch the match at 182 pounds because of their lightweights' success.

The way he mapped out the match, Jarrard said North needed to be within 24 points by the time they reached the 145-pound bout.

By that point, though, North held a 15-13 lead thanks to pins from Arcadian Eaton [106] and Isaac Hall [113], plus a 6-1 win by Dimitri Vostrikov at 138.

"The match with [Arcadian] right out the gate," Jarrard said. "We beat him last time, but we were losing 7-2 when we pinned him. So, him coming out there and just dominating the match, that really just got things rolling for us.



"Then Isaac Hall. Man, what can you say? That kid beat the brakes off of him at West a few weeks ago and Isaac just annihilated him, so that was awesome. At that point, we had not given up a big bonus at 120 and then Isaac doing that, we just had to hold serve with what we do on the back end."



One of North's biggest victories early on actually came in defeat, when Reece Meyers managed to stay off his back against Reed Walker.

Walker won 9-0, but it denied the Wolverines their only pin from last month's meeting between the two teams.

"He's honestly one of the most improved wrestlers I've seen in the state from last year to this year," Jarrard said of Walker. "We held him to a minor decision, and that was two more points we picked up from last year."

North lost only one match after 145 — a 6-3 decision at 160 — but it followed a forfeit at 152 and preceded Cody Scroggins' pin at 170, the first of two straight once Graham picked up his pin.

West forfeited the final three weight classes after the pins by Scroggins and Graham.

"We were favored in both of them, and we still had [Dylan] Lyerly in our back pocket, and [Collin] Miller," Jarrard said. "If things don't go our way, everybody down low did enough at that point to where we don't have to have pins at those weights. But boy, they sure are fun. It's fun to clinch a region title with a pin."



North reached the finals after a tough 34-28 win against Lambert in the semifinals.

West secured a second-place finish after a 41-35 win against the Longhorns, while Gainesville locked up the region's fourth seed.

The state duals playoffs will begin next weekend, with the top eight teams advancing to the state tournament Jan. 22 at Lambert High School.

North last won the region duals championship in 2018.

"It's been a couple years since we won it," Jarrard said. "That's the thing: We may take a step back every now and then, and we may come across a team like West's had the last couple years, or a few years back the team that Central had, but we're always right there. That's honestly one of the differences between us and everyone else. We're always right there. We may not be first every year, but teams are never going to overlook us."