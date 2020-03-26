2019-20 ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Boys Player of the Year - Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth

Was a force for the War Eagles in the paint this season, averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game, while shooting 57 percent from the field.

Coach of the Year - John Bauersfeld, Pinecrest Academy

Led Pinecrest Academy to its first Elite Eight appearance as a member of the GHSA. Paladins finished ranked No. 6 in final Class A Private rankings.

First Team

Broc Bidwell, West Forsyth, Jr.

Versatile guard averaged 14.6 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2 steals per game.

Robert Cowherd, Denmark, So.

Was Denmark’s most dangerous scoring threat in his first year as a Dane, averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Colin Granger, Lambert, Sr.

Ohio signee averaged 14 points and a county-leading 10 rebounds per game.

Sutton Smith, Denmark, Jr.

Point guard averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Cory Seitz, North Forsyth, Sr.

Truett-McConnell signee led the Raiders with 14.9 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Adonnis Tolbert, Denmark, Sr.

Augusta University signee averaged 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Second team

Braxton Beaty, Lambert, Sr.

Lambert guard averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Caleb Bohn, Pinecrest Academy, Sr.

A consistent option for the Paladins, averaging 13 points, 3 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Oscar Lynch, Pinecrest Academy, So.

Promising sophomore led Paladins in scoring, averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals per game.

Brandon Sherer, Forsyth Central, Sr.

Senior guard averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Joseph Staiti, West Forsyth, Sr.

Key cog in West Forsyth attack averaged 15 points and 8.7 rebounds per game before injury.

Ethan Underwood, South Forsyth, So.

Shot 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from three, averaging 13 points per game.

Honorable mention

Jack Bock (West Forsyth), Nick Zabetakis (West Forsyth), Luke Champion (Lambert), Will Baker (Lambert), Thomas Stocks (South Forsyth), Nate Hammond (South Forsyth), Kohl Harris (South Forsyth), Justin Costello (North Forsyth).

