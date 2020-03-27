2019-20 ALL-COUNTY SWIM & DIVE TEAMS

BOYS

Swimmer of the Year

Jack Aikins, West Forsyth, Jr.

West junior won state titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and led West’s 400 and 200 freestyle relay teams to state championship wins. Earned automatic All-American times in each of his four events.

Daniel Gallagher, Lambert, Sr.

Dartmouth commit earned a state title in the 200-yard individual medley, and was the county champion in the 100-yard backstroke.

Jake Taulbee, South Forsyth, Sr.

Was the county champion in the 500 freestyle and was the county’s runner-up in the 200 freestyle.

Thomas Eaton, Forsyth Central, Sr.

Was the county champion in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly, and placed third in the 100 fly at state.

Owen Holland, West Forsyth, So.

Was part of the state champion 400 and 200 freestyle relay team, and was the county runner-up in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Griffin Egolf, West Forsyth, So.

Contributed to West’s two state champion relay performances. Finished fifth and sixth in the 100 fly and 200 free at the county meet.

Conor Hubbard, West Forsyth, Jr.

Was the county runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly and placed third in the 200 individual medley.

Brett Sasser, West Forsyth, Jr.

Was part of West Forsyth’s state championship relay teams and placed second in the 100 freestyle at the state meet.

Alex Gonzalez, North Forsyth, Sr.

Placed second in the 200-yard backstroke at the state meet, setting a new school record in the event.

Logan Cornelison, North Forsyth, Jr.

Was the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle at the county meet. Placed fourth and ninth in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events at state.

TJ Flores, Denmark, Jr.

Was the runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley and placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at county.

Barrett Breeze, South Forsyth, Sr.

Was the county runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle and placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Anthony Birozes, Pinecrest Academy, Sr.

Placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle at the county meet and was a state finalist in four events.

Brendan Spillane, Pinecrest Academy, Sr.

Was a finalist in four events at the state meet.

Sreenivas Yellayi, South Forsyth, Sr.

Finished third in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 freestyle at county.

Quinn Murtha, West Forsyth, Jr.

Was the boys county diving champion with a score of 245.20.

GIRLS

Swimmer of the Year

Hailey Galbraith, North Forsyth, Jr.

North Forsyth junior captured her second straight state championship with an All-American time in the 50 freestyle.

Amanda Cesario, Forsyth Central, Sr.

County champion in 200 free and runner-up in 500 free. Finished ninth at the state meet in the 500 free.

Charlotte Tully, South Forsyth, Fr.

County runner-up in the 200 free. Also swam on South Forsyth's 400 free relay team that took second at county meet.

Jordan Edwards, South Forsyth, Jr.

County champion in 200 IM and third-place winner in 100 fly. Had two top-10 finishes at the state meet, including 100 fly (6th) and 100 breast (10th)

Lauren Martin, Lambert, Sr.

Swam on Lambert's 100 breast and 200 free relay teams that won county championships. Won an individual county title in the 100 breast and finished seventh at the state meet in the same category.

Sarah Blackstone, Lambert, Sr.

Swam on Lambert's 200 free and 400 free relay teams that won county championships. Also took second behind Hailey Galbraith in the 50 free. Finished fifth in the 200 free relay and scored an eighth-place finish in the 50 free at the state meet.



Michelle Cummo, West Forsyth, Fr.

Won a county championship in diving and finished fifth at the state meet in the event.

Ella Jones, Lambert, Fr.

Won a pair of county championships, one in the 500 free and another in the 400 free relay. Placed second in the 500 free at the state meet. Also a member of Lambert's second-place 200 medley relay team.

Kate Eaton, Forsyth Central, So.

County champion in the 100 free. Part of Forsyth Central's 400 free relay team that finished eighth at the state meet.

Kayla Goninan, West Forsyth, Sr.

County champion in the 100 back. Part of West Forsyth's sixth-place 200 medley relay team at the state meet.

Caroline Blair, South Forsyth, So.

Finished second behind Kayla Goninan in the 100 back at the county meet. State qualifier in two events.

June Phang, West Forsyth, Jr.

State champion in the 100 breast. Also snagged top-10 finishes in the 200 free (7th) and 100 fly (9th).

Ally Zaleski, Lambert, Fr.

Finished ninth at the state meet in the 100 breast. Had a pair of third-place finishes at the county meet (100 breast, 200 IM).

Natalie Gilson, Denmark, Fr.

Finished fourth in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free at the state meet.



Riley Byers, Forsyth Central, Sr.

Part of Forsyth Central's 400 free relay team that finished eighth at the state meet. State finalist in three events.

Katie Semler, Forsyth Central, Sr.

Had two top-10 finishes at the state meet, one in the 400 free relay (8th) and in the 200 IM (9th).

Sarah Clark, Denmark, Sr.

Finished eighth in the 100 breast at the state meet. Also had a pair of 10th-place finishes with the 200 medley relay team and 400 free relay team.

Hanna McNamara, Denmark, So.

State finalist in four events. Finished 10th with the 200 medley relay team and in the 500 free.