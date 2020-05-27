2020 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS GOLF TEAM

Girls Player of the Year

Rachel Burrell, Lambert, Sr.

Four-year contributor for Lambert program embraced leadership role as a senior. Shot the only under par round of the Class 7A state tournament as a junior (1-under 71), carding a 4-over 148 to help the Longhorns secure the 2019 title.

All-County

Averi Cline, Lambert, So.

Picked up where she left off last season, winning the GSGA Atlanta Junior Open in September. Also part of Lambert twosome that finished second at Red Terror Ryder Cup after shooting a 68.

Iris Cao, Lambert, So.

Second part of Lambert’s second-place twosome at Red Terror Ryder Cup. Also registered a pair of top-10 finishes in AJGA play over the summer.

Catherine Stoerker, South Forsyth, Sr.

A consistent four-year player for South Forsyth, Stoerker qualified for the state meet in her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. Finished tied for 10th (15-over 159) at 2019 Class 7A state meet.

Kennedy Arnette, South Forsyth, So.

Promising sophomore for West Forsyth tied for 18th at 2019 Class 7A state meet.

Rillian West, North Forsyth, Sr.

West got off to promising start to season, helping North Forsyth to a pair of wins in first two matches. Head coach Andy Martin calls West the longest hitting golfer he’s ever coached.

Sara Im, Lambert, Fr.

Talented freshman won 2018 Drive, Chip & Putt championship at Augusta National. Head coach Shane Fortenberry believes she could be one of the best ball strikers to ever play at the school.

Honorable Mention:

Katherine Chang (Lambert), Sharon Mun (Lambert), Annie Carpenter (North Forsyth), Samantha Hobbs (West Forsyth), Gillian Lloyd (Forsyth Central), Morgan McCann (Forsyth Central)

