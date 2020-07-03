2020 ALL-COUNTY SOCCER TEAMS

ALL-COUNTY SOCCER
BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Kelly, South Forsyth
Three-year starter at midfielder scored 9 goals and had 7 assists in 10 matches.
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
Brett Godwin, Denmark; Will Gifford, Forsyth Central
Godwin's Danes had already surpassed last year's win total by the time the season was called, finishing 6-2-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-4A, including a 2-1 win over Blessed Trinity. Gifford's Bulldogs appeared ready to content for a region championship, finishing 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-7A, handing Lambert an impressive 3-0 defeat.
GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sydney Hennessey, Lambert
Part of tremendous Lambert defense that owns 27 shutouts across 33 matches through the past 2 seasons, surrendering just eight goals.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Luthart, Lambert
Had Lambert in driver's seat of Region 5-7A and poised for a deep playoff run.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Sergio Moreira, Forsyth Central
Campbell Wilson, Lambert
East Tennessee State signee started all 10 matches at defensive central midfielder, scoring four goals while logging 6 assists and helping team to 6 shutouts.
Carter Mason, South Forsyth
Two-year captain was team's top defender at center back, adding 1 goal and 1 assist.
Harry Maughan, Lambert
Birmingham Southern College signee started 8 matches at center back, helping team to 6 shutouts and logging 2 assists.
Alex Guzman, Forsyth Central
Yeonsung Lee, Lambert
Two-year starter scored 7 goals and had 8 assists in 10 matches at forward.
Gustav Bringle, West Forsyth
Carson Tomassetti, North Forsyth
LaGrange signee started all 10 matches at midfielder and scored 2 goals for the Raiders.
Shayahn Mirfendereski, Denmark
Two-year captain scored 6 goals and had 4 assists at winger.
Jacob Pelletier, Denmark
Central midfielder started all 10 matches, scoring 4 goals and adding 3 assists.
Brendan Kane, Pinecrest Academy
Region player of the year helped team to a 6-2 overall record and plus-14 goal differential on defense.
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Caelen Whitehead, Denmark
UAB signee allowed just 4 goals in 10 matches, posting 2 shutouts and recording 8 saves.
Blade Power, Denmark
Center Forward scored 10 goals and had 4 assists, starting 9 of 10 matches. Had 2 hat tricks on the year.
Tate O'Brien, South Forsyth
Three-year starter was one of team's top defenders for squad that surrendered multiple goals just once in 10 matches.
Anthony Grasso, Forsyth Central
Julian Cuervo, Lambert
Two-year starter scored 6 goals and posted 4 assists at attacking central midfielder.
Kieran Evans, Forsyth Central
Tracy Moon, Forsyth Central
Brennan McInerney, West Forsyth
Newsha Mirfendereski, Denmark
Started 3 matches, played in all 10 for Danes. Made 16 saves and allowed only 4 goals (0.72 GAA).
Trey Kirksey, Lambert
Three-year starter captained the Longhorns in 2020, helping team to 6 shutouts at right outside back.
Taye Beckford, Denmark
Central midfielder started all 10 matches, logging 8 assists and scoring two goals. Head coach Brett Godwin calls Beckford the most creative player on the team.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Maddie Haugen, Lambert
UGA signee and All-American scored 15 goals and had 8 assists through 10 matches this season. All-time leading scorer at Lambert.
Ellie Christensen, Lambert
Mercer signee scored 5 goals and had 4 assists and midfielder.
Amanda Ewers, West Forsyth
Ava Martin, West Forsyth
Paige Cribben, South Forsyth
Sarah Harrell, West Forsyth
Emerson Zimmerman, Lambert
Columbus State commit was second on the team in scoring, with 7 goals and 4 assists.
Maddy Schulte, Lambert
Emory signee posted a 0.33 GAA and notched 8 shutouts in 10 matches. Second on school's all-time career shutout list.
Maggie Lopez, West Forsyth
Ali Norris, Forsyth Central
Emma Williams, North Forsyth
Piedmont signee was a team captain and scored 1 goal in 10 matches.
Ivey Crain, Pinecrest Academy
Goal-scoring machine racked up 21 goals in 8 matches for Paladins.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Lauren Murray, Denmark
Team captain and attacking mid nearly eclipsed last year's goal total (6 in 2019; 5 in 2010) in a fraction of the season.
Megan Hong, Lambert
Senior center back started all 10 matches in 2020. Head coach Scott Luthart calls Hong one of the smartest players he's ever coached.
Haylee Dornan, West Forsyth
Natalie Francingues, South Forsyth
Jordan Watson, Denmark
Team's top defender helped Danes to 5 shutouts at center back.
Peyton Goolsby, South Forsyth
Alexia Force, West Forsyth
Samantha Haines, South Forsyth
Sage Smith, South Forsyth
Maya Holland, Forsyth Central