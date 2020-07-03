2020 ALL-COUNTY SOCCER TEAMS

ALL-COUNTY SOCCER

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Kelly, South Forsyth

Three-year starter at midfielder scored 9 goals and had 7 assists in 10 matches.

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR

Brett Godwin, Denmark; Will Gifford, Forsyth Central

Godwin's Danes had already surpassed last year's win total by the time the season was called, finishing 6-2-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-4A, including a 2-1 win over Blessed Trinity. Gifford's Bulldogs appeared ready to content for a region championship, finishing 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-7A, handing Lambert an impressive 3-0 defeat.

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sydney Hennessey, Lambert

Part of tremendous Lambert defense that owns 27 shutouts across 33 matches through the past 2 seasons, surrendering just eight goals.

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Luthart, Lambert

Had Lambert in driver's seat of Region 5-7A and poised for a deep playoff run.

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Sergio Moreira, Forsyth Central



Campbell Wilson, Lambert

East Tennessee State signee started all 10 matches at defensive central midfielder, scoring four goals while logging 6 assists and helping team to 6 shutouts.

Carter Mason, South Forsyth

Two-year captain was team's top defender at center back, adding 1 goal and 1 assist.

Harry Maughan, Lambert

Birmingham Southern College signee started 8 matches at center back, helping team to 6 shutouts and logging 2 assists.

Alex Guzman, Forsyth Central

Yeonsung Lee, Lambert

Two-year starter scored 7 goals and had 8 assists in 10 matches at forward.

Gustav Bringle, West Forsyth

Carson Tomassetti, North Forsyth

LaGrange signee started all 10 matches at midfielder and scored 2 goals for the Raiders.



Shayahn Mirfendereski, Denmark

Two-year captain scored 6 goals and had 4 assists at winger.

Jacob Pelletier, Denmark

Central midfielder started all 10 matches, scoring 4 goals and adding 3 assists.

Brendan Kane, Pinecrest Academy

Region player of the year helped team to a 6-2 overall record and plus-14 goal differential on defense.

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Caelen Whitehead, Denmark

UAB signee allowed just 4 goals in 10 matches, posting 2 shutouts and recording 8 saves.

Blade Power, Denmark

Center Forward scored 10 goals and had 4 assists, starting 9 of 10 matches. Had 2 hat tricks on the year.

Tate O'Brien, South Forsyth

Three-year starter was one of team's top defenders for squad that surrendered multiple goals just once in 10 matches.

Anthony Grasso, Forsyth Central

Julian Cuervo, Lambert

Two-year starter scored 6 goals and posted 4 assists at attacking central midfielder.

Kieran Evans, Forsyth Central

Tracy Moon, Forsyth Central

Brennan McInerney, West Forsyth

Newsha Mirfendereski, Denmark

Started 3 matches, played in all 10 for Danes. Made 16 saves and allowed only 4 goals (0.72 GAA).

Trey Kirksey, Lambert

Three-year starter captained the Longhorns in 2020, helping team to 6 shutouts at right outside back.

Taye Beckford, Denmark

Central midfielder started all 10 matches, logging 8 assists and scoring two goals. Head coach Brett Godwin calls Beckford the most creative player on the team.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Maddie Haugen, Lambert



UGA signee and All-American scored 15 goals and had 8 assists through 10 matches this season. All-time leading scorer at Lambert.

Ellie Christensen, Lambert

Mercer signee scored 5 goals and had 4 assists and midfielder.

Amanda Ewers, West Forsyth

Ava Martin, West Forsyth

Paige Cribben, South Forsyth

Sarah Harrell, West Forsyth

Emerson Zimmerman, Lambert

Columbus State commit was second on the team in scoring, with 7 goals and 4 assists.

Maddy Schulte, Lambert

Emory signee posted a 0.33 GAA and notched 8 shutouts in 10 matches. Second on school's all-time career shutout list.

Maggie Lopez, West Forsyth

Ali Norris, Forsyth Central

Emma Williams, North Forsyth

Piedmont signee was a team captain and scored 1 goal in 10 matches.

Ivey Crain, Pinecrest Academy

Goal-scoring machine racked up 21 goals in 8 matches for Paladins.

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Lauren Murray, Denmark

Team captain and attacking mid nearly eclipsed last year's goal total (6 in 2019; 5 in 2010) in a fraction of the season.

Megan Hong, Lambert

Senior center back started all 10 matches in 2020. Head coach Scott Luthart calls Hong one of the smartest players he's ever coached.

Haylee Dornan, West Forsyth

Natalie Francingues, South Forsyth

Jordan Watson, Denmark

Team's top defender helped Danes to 5 shutouts at center back.

Peyton Goolsby, South Forsyth

Alexia Force, West Forsyth

Samantha Haines, South Forsyth

Sage Smith, South Forsyth

Maya Holland, Forsyth Central