2020 ALL-COUNTY TENNIS TEAMS

Boys Player of the Year
Will Fullett, South Forsyth, Senior
Wofford College signee is one of the top tennis players Georgia, compiling an 8-0 record as a senior and helping the War Eagles to an unblemished 11-0 record.
Girls Player of the Year
Brooke Despriet, Lambert, Junior
Lambert junior had Longhorns primed for another state championship run. Also a standout on the junior tennis circuit, impressing at the USTA Billie Jean King National Championships in San Diego, California, before the season.
All-County Boys Tennis Team
Harrison Kim, West Forsyth, Junior
Rishil Kondapaneni, South Forsyth, Junior
Connor Hazard, Denmark, Soph.
Ethan Esclamado, Pinecrest, Fr.
Ashton Morrison, South Forsyth, Senior
Shea Connelly, West Forsyth, Senior
Katie Lewis, Lambert, Junior
Masha Karach, Denmark, Soph.