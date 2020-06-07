By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
2020 ALL-COUNTY TENNIS TEAMS
Boys Player of the Year

Will Fullett, South Forsyth, Senior

Wofford College signee is one of the top tennis players Georgia, compiling an 8-0 record as a senior and helping the War Eagles to an unblemished 11-0 record.

Girls Player of the Year

Brooke Despriet, Lambert, Junior

Lambert junior had Longhorns primed for another state championship run. Also a standout on the junior tennis circuit, impressing at the USTA Billie Jean King National Championships in San Diego, California, before the season.

All-County Boys Tennis Team

Harrison Kim, West Forsyth, Junior

Rishil Kondapaneni, South Forsyth, Junior

Connor Hazard,  Denmark, Soph.

Ethan Esclamado, Pinecrest, Fr.

All-County Boys Tennis Team

Ashton Morrison, South Forsyth, Senior

Shea Connelly,  West Forsyth, Senior

Katie Lewis, Lambert, Junior

Masha Karach, Denmark, Soph.