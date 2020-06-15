2020 ALL-COUNTY TRACK & FIELD TEAMS

All-County Boys Track & Field Team
Chris Nelson, 100 (11.04); 200 (22.70), South Forsyth, Freshman
Wiliam Foster, 400 (50.06); 300mh (42.00) Lambert, Senior
Harrison Siegel, 800 (2:00.28), South Forsyth, Senior
Ethan Ashley, 1600 (4:25.30), Denmark, Sophomore
Michael Patterson, 3200 (9:35.17), South Forsyth, Senior
Connor Cole, 110mh (15:27), South Forsyth, Senior
Cade Payne, Long Jump (21-4), West Forsyth, Senior
Jalen Battle, Triple Jump (42-5.5), Lambert, Senior
Isaac Osifo, High Jump (6-8), West Forsyth, Junior
Grayson Mains, Discus (141-10), Lambert, Sophomore
Andrew Vernon, Shot Put (44-5.5), Lambert, Sophomore
Caleb Hall, 1 Mile (4:50.68), North Forsyth, Senior
Tyler Norr, Pole Vault (13-0), West Forsyth, Junior
Maximilian Proels, Pole Vault (13-0), Lambert, Senior
Josh Whedbee, 1600 (4:31.39), West Forsyth, Senior
Reece Cato, 3200 (9:51.33), West Forsyth, Senior
All-County Girls Track & Field Team
Grace Mangan, 100 (12.06); 200 (26.32), West Forsyth, Sophomore
Sophia Baker, 400 (1:01.73), South Forsyth, Senior
Rachel Murray, 800 (2:25.41), West Forsyth, Junior
Ashley Hannigan, 1600 (5:21.67); 3200 (11:34.91), West Forsyth, Senior
Laney Kronz, 110mh (15.62); 300 mh (48.50), Forsyth Central, Senior
Evelyn Garcia, High Jump (5-3), Forsyth Central, Sophomore
Chloe Cobbett, Triple Jump (37-2.5); Long Jump (17.7-5), West Forsyth, Senior
Morgan Gore, Discus (103-8); Shot Put (36-11), Lambert, Junior
Courtney Tigue, 1 Mile (6:10.09), Lambert, Freshman
Riley Jones, Pole Vault (9-0), South Forsyth, Sophomore