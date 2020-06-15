By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
2020 ALL-COUNTY TRACK & FIELD TEAMS
All-County Boys Track & Field Team

Chris Nelson, 100 (11.04); 200 (22.70), South Forsyth, Freshman

Wiliam Foster, 400 (50.06); 300mh (42.00) Lambert, Senior

Harrison Siegel, 800 (2:00.28), South Forsyth, Senior

Ethan Ashley, 1600 (4:25.30), Denmark, Sophomore

Michael Patterson, 3200 (9:35.17), South Forsyth, Senior

Connor Cole, 110mh (15:27), South Forsyth, Senior

Cade Payne, Long Jump (21-4), West Forsyth, Senior

Jalen Battle, Triple Jump (42-5.5), Lambert, Senior

Isaac Osifo, High Jump (6-8), West Forsyth, Junior

Grayson Mains, Discus (141-10), Lambert, Sophomore

Andrew Vernon, Shot Put (44-5.5), Lambert, Sophomore

Caleb Hall, 1 Mile (4:50.68), North Forsyth, Senior

Tyler Norr, Pole Vault (13-0), West Forsyth, Junior

Maximilian Proels, Pole Vault (13-0), Lambert, Senior

Josh Whedbee, 1600 (4:31.39), West Forsyth, Senior

Reece Cato, 3200 (9:51.33), West Forsyth, Senior

All-County Girls Track & Field Team

Grace Mangan, 100 (12.06); 200 (26.32), West Forsyth, Sophomore

Sophia Baker, 400 (1:01.73), South Forsyth, Senior

Rachel Murray, 800 (2:25.41), West Forsyth, Junior

Ashley Hannigan, 1600 (5:21.67); 3200 (11:34.91), West Forsyth, Senior

Laney Kronz, 110mh (15.62); 300 mh (48.50), Forsyth Central, Senior

Evelyn Garcia, High Jump (5-3), Forsyth Central, Sophomore

Chloe Cobbett, Triple Jump (37-2.5); Long Jump (17.7-5), West Forsyth, Senior

Morgan Gore, Discus (103-8); Shot Put (36-11), Lambert, Junior

Courtney Tigue, 1 Mile (6:10.09), Lambert, Freshman

Riley Jones, Pole Vault (9-0), South Forsyth, Sophomore