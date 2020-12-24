2020 ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year
Bella Tolone, Lambert
Furman commit led the Longhorns to the Final Four behind 378 kills, averaging 4.3 kills per set and hitting .286. Also finished second on the team with 287 digs at 3.3 digs per set while splitting serving duties, tallying 350 assists at 4 assists per set.
Coach of the Year
Drew Cecil & Kelly Cecil, North Forsyth
Guided the Raiders to a 36-12 record and second-place finish in Area 6-7A.
First Team
Aliyah Thompson, South Forsyth, Sr.
Senior finished with 149 kills, including 2.6 kills per set, and had a .302 hitting percentage.
Emma Kiser, Forsyth Central, Jr.
Junior tallied 256 kills at a .211 hitting percentage. Also had 61 aces, 213 digs and 198 assists as part time 6-2 setter.
Taylor Nelson, Lambert, Jr.
Junior had 217 kills, 51 aces, including a 96.6 serving percentage. Also had 265 digs.
Reece Rhoads, West Forsyth, So.
Sophomore led the Wolverines with 281 kills. Also had 34 blocks and 82 digs.
Kate Perryman, North Forsyth, Sr.
Air Force signee was among the most productive players in the county with 546 kills and a .322 hitting percentage. Finished with 118 blocks and 112 digs.
Miranda Hardin, Lambert, Sr.
Senior libero had 362 digs at a rate of 4.1 digs/set, plus 48 aces.
Gabriela Conde Borrés, South Forsyth, Sr.
Senior defensive specialist was Area 6-7A Defensive Player of the Year with 281 digs at 4.9 digs per set. Also had 16 aces.
Dominae Jordan, Denmark, So.
Well-rounded sophomore had 412 kills, 390 digs and 63 aces.
Lymaris Vasquez, West Forsyth, So.
Sophomore finished with a team-high 301 digs at 2.8 digs per set. Also had 211 kills and 92 aces.
Avery Svehla, South Forsyth, Sr.
Senior led the War Eagles with 195 kills at 3.4 kills per set. Had a .222 hitting percentage, 168 digs and 36 aces.
Second Team
Molly Kate Patten, Lambert, Fr.
Area 6-7A Co-Freshman of the Year finished with 116 kills at a .286 hitting percentage. Also led the Longhorns with 103 blocks.
Brooke Crummel, North Forsyth, Fr.
Area 6-7A Co-Freshman of the Year had 313 kills at a .263 clip. Also had 38 blocks.
Ella Beyer, Lambert, So.
Sophomore finished with 158 kills, averaging 2 kills per set, and 53 blocks.
Brinley Bramwell, South Forsyth, Sr.
Senior had 137 kills, averaging 2.4 kills per set. Also had 133 digs and 2.3 digs per set.
Malone Davis, Forsyth Central, Sr.
Senior had 259 kills, 44 aces and 178 digs at 1.8 digs per set.
Phoebe Dean, South Forsyth, Sr.
Senior setter had 290 assists, averaging 5.1 assist per set in a 6-2 system. Also had 29 aces.
Sarah Pipping, Forsyth Central, Jr.
Junior led the Bulldogs with 303 kills at 3 kills per set. Also had 52 aces and 168 digs, averaging 1.7 digs per set.
Liv Woodard, Denmark, Sr.
Hard-hitting senior finished with 154 kills and 48 blocks.
Lily Torrence, North Forsyth, Fr.
Promising freshman had 107 kills, 229 digs and 444 assists, averaging 4 assists per set.
Nathalia Quintero, North Forsyth, So.
Sophomore led the Raiders with 535 assists, including 4.5 assists per set, and 194 digs.
Kendell Gentry, West Forsyth, Jr.
Junior defender had 277 digs, 32 aces and 70 assists.
Honorable Mention
Abby Castleberry, West Forsyth; Ella Collier, Denmark; Sarah Black, Lambert; Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth; Courtney Graham, Denmark; Riese Johnson, Forsyth Central; Claire Jenkins, South Forsyth; Alyssa Maxwell, North Forsyth; Clarisse Evangelista, Lambert; Megan Martin, Lambert; Megan McCarthy, Forsyth Central