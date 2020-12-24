2020 ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year

Bella Tolone, Lambert

Furman commit led the Longhorns to the Final Four behind 378 kills, averaging 4.3 kills per set and hitting .286. Also finished second on the team with 287 digs at 3.3 digs per set while splitting serving duties, tallying 350 assists at 4 assists per set.

Coach of the Year

Drew Cecil & Kelly Cecil, North Forsyth



Guided the Raiders to a 36-12 record and second-place finish in Area 6-7A.