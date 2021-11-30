2021 ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL TEAMS

Offensive Player of the Year
Jessie DeNardo, Denmark
County’s top offensive threat hit .526 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles and nine stolen bases.
Pitcher of the Year
Hannah Cole, Lambert
Posted a 21-3 record and 0.86 ERA, striking out 185 batters in 130 1/3 innings and helping the Longhorns reach Columbus.
Coach of the Year
Dan Weber, East Forsyth
Led Broncos to Region 7-3A championship and Class 3A Sweet 16 in program’s first season.
First Team
OF – Courtney Sauer, Lambert
Lipscomb commit was one of the county’s top all-around players, hitting .455 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs, while compiling a 7-3 record and 2.96 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings.
OF – Jordan Williams, Denmark
Sophomore slugger collected the first cycle in program history and finished with a .413 batting average with eight doubles, one home run and 10 stolen bases. Carried a .486 on-base percentage.
OF – Logan Currie, North Forsyth
Enjoyed a massively productive freshman campaign, hitting .429 with five home runs, eight doubles and five triples. Also stole 11 bases, scored 42 runs and drove in 34 runs.
OF – Emily Hutcheson, East Forsyth
Junior centerfielder led Broncos in several offensive categories, including batting average [.465], on-base percentage [.535], OPS [1.178], hits [39], and walks [10]. Also stole 21 bases and did not make a single error on defense.
OF – Maddie Todd, Lambert
Georgia College and State signee hit .367 with five home runs and stole a team-high 14 bases.
INF – Lauren Fields, North Forsyth
Senior shortstop was nearly unstoppable, finishing with a .505 batting average and 39 stolen bases. Also led the team in at-bats [107], hits [54] and runs scored [45].
INF – Lexie Durban, North Forsyth
Power hitter slugged 10 home runs and led the Raiders with 44 RBIs. Also tied for the team lead with eight doubles and finished with a .454 batting average.
INF – Hannah Cornetto, Lambert
Sophomore played terrific defense at third base, also hitting .359 with seven doubles and 19 runs scored.
INF – Emme Souter, South Forsyth
Dynamic junior led the team with 36 hits, finishing with a .350 batting average and .534 on-base percentage. Also tripled four times and scored a team-high 25 runs.
INF – Emily Caron, Forsyth Central
Junior slugger hit .442 with four home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored while playing sound defense at third base.
C – Emma Siver, East Forsyth
Defensive stalwart allowed just five stolen bases across 94 innings. Also hit .407 with two home runs, five doubles, 18 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Carried a 1.071 OPS.
Utility – Taylor Pipkins, North Forsyth
Sophomore led the county with an outstanding .612 on-base percentage, scoring 40 runs and stealing 17 bases. Finished with a .447 batting average, 29 RBIs, six doubles and three home runs.
P – Olivia Tyson, North Forsyth
Lee University signee went 12-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 innings. Issued only 29 walks and limited opposing hitters to a .184 batting average. Also starred at the plate, hitting four home runs and finishing with a .393 batting average.
P – Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth
Freshman pitcher was outstanding for first-year Broncos, collecting a 17-5 record in 131 1/3 innings pitching and posting a 1.81 ERA. Struck out 156 batters and threw the program’s first perfect game. Also hit .365 with three home runs, 11 doubles and 32 RBIs.
Second Team
OF – Ashley Chu, South Forsyth
Speedy senior did not commit a single error all season and swiped a team-high 11 bases. Hit .338 and drove in 13 runs for the War Eagles.
OF – Grace Mangan, West Forsyth
Speedy senior played excellent defense and hit .350 at the plate. Reached base at a 52.5 percent clip and led the team in stolen bases [16] and runs scored [15].
OF – Karly Casey, South Forsyth
Enjoyed a breakout junior season, finishing with a .349 batting average and leading the War Eagles with four home runs. Reached base 40 percent of the time and drove in a team-high 20 runs. Also made just three errors in 173 chances.
OF – Kennedy Ariail, South Forsyth
Junior had another productive season, finishing with a .351 batting average, seven doubles, 21 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Also reached base at a 40 percent clip and was second on the team with a .972 fielding percentage.
OF – Ava Cowart, East Forsyth
Shifty freshman hit .361 from atop the Broncos’ lineup, scoring a team-high 39 runs and swiping a team-high 29 bases.
INF – Sara Harris, Denmark
Promising freshman emerged as one of the county’s top third basemen, hitting .349 with two home runs, four doubles and two triples.
INF – Alexis Monroe, North Forsyth
Junior hit .393 with 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Also carried a .448 on-base percentage and stole 13 bases.
INF – Lindleigh Cole, West Forsyth
Senior second baseman hit .367 with a team-high four triples and two doubles, driving in seven runs.
INF – Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth
Solid shortstop led the team with a .366 batting average with three home runs, 18 runs scored and 15 RBIs.
INF – Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth
Junior led team in several categories, including batting average [.378] and doubles [6]. Also drove in 12 and scored 12 times with a .568 on-base percentage.
C – Abby Castleberry, North Forsyth
One of the county’s top backstops, Castleberry hit .338 with seven doubles, 20 RBIs and 10 walks.
Utility – Sydney Chung, Lambert
Set program record with 214 putouts behind the plate. Caught fire offensively toward end of season, finishing with a .321 average and .371 on-base percentage.
P – Josie Crossman, South Forsyth
The War Eagles’ ace posted a 2.67 ERA across 120 1/3 innings with 66 strikeouts.
P – Taylor Gajdik, Denmark
Chattanooga State signee specialized in versatility, pitching 81 2/3 of Denmark’s 125 2/3 innings this season while also hitting .405 in region play.
Honorable Mention
Sydney Stephens, Forsyth Central; Caroline Heard, Forsyth Central; Taylor Jackson, Forsyth Central; Avery Callaway, Denmark; Cali Marshal, East Forsyth; Ashley Fitts, Lambert; Emma Harwood, Lambert; Katelyn Boyette, Lambert; Kirsten Cowart, Lambert; Ali Jones, North Forsyth; Bri Deleon, North Forsyth; Charlotte Brooks, South Forsyth; Audrey Hui, South Forsyth; Madi Heine, West Forsyth; Emily Brown, West Forsyth; Lillian Seitz, West Forsyth; Abby Williams, West Forsyth.