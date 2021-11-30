2021 ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL TEAMS

First Team

OF – Courtney Sauer, Lambert

Lipscomb commit was one of the county’s top all-around players, hitting .455 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs, while compiling a 7-3 record and 2.96 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings.

OF – Jordan Williams, Denmark

Sophomore slugger collected the first cycle in program history and finished with a .413 batting average with eight doubles, one home run and 10 stolen bases. Carried a .486 on-base percentage.

OF – Logan Currie, North Forsyth

Enjoyed a massively productive freshman campaign, hitting .429 with five home runs, eight doubles and five triples. Also stole 11 bases, scored 42 runs and drove in 34 runs.

OF – Emily Hutcheson, East Forsyth

Junior centerfielder led Broncos in several offensive categories, including batting average [.465], on-base percentage [.535], OPS [1.178], hits [39], and walks [10]. Also stole 21 bases and did not make a single error on defense.

OF – Maddie Todd, Lambert

Georgia College and State signee hit .367 with five home runs and stole a team-high 14 bases.

INF – Lauren Fields, North Forsyth

Senior shortstop was nearly unstoppable, finishing with a .505 batting average and 39 stolen bases. Also led the team in at-bats [107], hits [54] and runs scored [45].

INF – Lexie Durban, North Forsyth

Power hitter slugged 10 home runs and led the Raiders with 44 RBIs. Also tied for the team lead with eight doubles and finished with a .454 batting average.

INF – Hannah Cornetto, Lambert

Sophomore played terrific defense at third base, also hitting .359 with seven doubles and 19 runs scored.

INF – Emme Souter, South Forsyth

Dynamic junior led the team with 36 hits, finishing with a .350 batting average and .534 on-base percentage. Also tripled four times and scored a team-high 25 runs.

INF – Emily Caron, Forsyth Central

Junior slugger hit .442 with four home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored while playing sound defense at third base.

C – Emma Siver, East Forsyth

Defensive stalwart allowed just five stolen bases across 94 innings. Also hit .407 with two home runs, five doubles, 18 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Carried a 1.071 OPS.

Utility – Taylor Pipkins, North Forsyth

Sophomore led the county with an outstanding .612 on-base percentage, scoring 40 runs and stealing 17 bases. Finished with a .447 batting average, 29 RBIs, six doubles and three home runs.

P – Olivia Tyson, North Forsyth

Lee University signee went 12-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 innings. Issued only 29 walks and limited opposing hitters to a .184 batting average. Also starred at the plate, hitting four home runs and finishing with a .393 batting average.

P – Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth

Freshman pitcher was outstanding for first-year Broncos, collecting a 17-5 record in 131 1/3 innings pitching and posting a 1.81 ERA. Struck out 156 batters and threw the program’s first perfect game. Also hit .365 with three home runs, 11 doubles and 32 RBIs.

Second Team

OF – Ashley Chu, South Forsyth

Speedy senior did not commit a single error all season and swiped a team-high 11 bases. Hit .338 and drove in 13 runs for the War Eagles.

OF – Grace Mangan, West Forsyth

Speedy senior played excellent defense and hit .350 at the plate. Reached base at a 52.5 percent clip and led the team in stolen bases [16] and runs scored [15].

OF – Karly Casey, South Forsyth

Enjoyed a breakout junior season, finishing with a .349 batting average and leading the War Eagles with four home runs. Reached base 40 percent of the time and drove in a team-high 20 runs. Also made just three errors in 173 chances.

OF – Kennedy Ariail, South Forsyth

Junior had another productive season, finishing with a .351 batting average, seven doubles, 21 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Also reached base at a 40 percent clip and was second on the team with a .972 fielding percentage.

OF – Ava Cowart, East Forsyth

Shifty freshman hit .361 from atop the Broncos’ lineup, scoring a team-high 39 runs and swiping a team-high 29 bases.

INF – Sara Harris, Denmark

Promising freshman emerged as one of the county’s top third basemen, hitting .349 with two home runs, four doubles and two triples.

INF – Alexis Monroe, North Forsyth

Junior hit .393 with 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Also carried a .448 on-base percentage and stole 13 bases.

INF – Lindleigh Cole, West Forsyth

Senior second baseman hit .367 with a team-high four triples and two doubles, driving in seven runs.

INF – Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth

Solid shortstop led the team with a .366 batting average with three home runs, 18 runs scored and 15 RBIs.

INF – Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth

Junior led team in several categories, including batting average [.378] and doubles [6]. Also drove in 12 and scored 12 times with a .568 on-base percentage.

C – Abby Castleberry, North Forsyth

One of the county’s top backstops, Castleberry hit .338 with seven doubles, 20 RBIs and 10 walks.

Utility – Sydney Chung, Lambert

Set program record with 214 putouts behind the plate. Caught fire offensively toward end of season, finishing with a .321 average and .371 on-base percentage.

P – Josie Crossman, South Forsyth

The War Eagles’ ace posted a 2.67 ERA across 120 1/3 innings with 66 strikeouts.

P – Taylor Gajdik, Denmark

Chattanooga State signee specialized in versatility, pitching 81 2/3 of Denmark’s 125 2/3 innings this season while also hitting .405 in region play.

Honorable Mention

Sydney Stephens, Forsyth Central; Caroline Heard, Forsyth Central; Taylor Jackson, Forsyth Central; Avery Callaway, Denmark; Cali Marshal, East Forsyth; Ashley Fitts, Lambert; Emma Harwood, Lambert; Katelyn Boyette, Lambert; Kirsten Cowart, Lambert; Ali Jones, North Forsyth; Bri Deleon, North Forsyth; Charlotte Brooks, South Forsyth; Audrey Hui, South Forsyth; Madi Heine, West Forsyth; Emily Brown, West Forsyth; Lillian Seitz, West Forsyth; Abby Williams, West Forsyth.