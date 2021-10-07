2021 FLAG FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark



Last year's record: 2-7

Key returners: Jessie DeNardo, Ally Hayes, Samantha Pixley, Jordan Williams, Kiersten Bell.

Key newcomers: Carinne Tzurdecker, Aubrey Chester, Ariya Patel, Carrie Ulmer, Avery Callaway.

Season outlook: "This season we’re excited to welcome many new athletes to our program," Denmark coach Lindsey Bone said. "We plan to utilize a variety of new offensive and defensive strategies that highlight our athletes’ strengths and our team’s unique chemistry. Denmark flag football is looking forward to the opportunity to increase our caliber of play alongside some of the state’s most competitive programs."

Lambert

Last year's record: 6-4-1; Reached Elite Eight

Key returners: Katelyn Boyette, Kennedy Dean, Ava Falite, Elizabeth Harper, Delaney Hill, Peyton Kim, Reagan Kim, Anne Patrick, Caylen Tallis.

Key newcomers: Karlie Cabrera, Grace Harvard, Cardiff Price, Kyia Wing.

Season outlook: "We are looking forward to a great season this year," Lambert coach Brian Daughtery said. "Each year the quality of play improves all across the state, and our region has some of the best flag football teams. Knowing that our competition is so tough has really motivated the girls to practice hard. I am really excited to see how our defense is shaping up at this early point in the season. We have a lot of returning experience that shows each day in practice. As for our offense, we have the challenge of replacing last year's starting QB CC Phillips, who will miss this season due to a knee injury. I really like what I have seen from Ava Falite and Kennedy Dean in filling that role. We have a great deal of leadership on this team and cant wait to see what the season holds for us."

North Forsyth

Last year's record: 1-6

Key returners: Lauren Fields, Monica Tripp.

Key newcomers: Due to the opening of East Forsyth and us losing majority of our team whom were seniors, our team is practically brand new only returning three players. Therefore, I’m very excited to see what we can produce out there on the field with our new roster.

Season outlook: "One of our goals at North has always been to be a playoff team, and that goal remains the same this year," North coach Erika Ford said. "Our team is fairly young and new to the sport of flag football, but I’m hoping to see leadership from two upperclassmen Lauren Fields and Maddie McCafferty, as well as two returners Natalie Croft and Monica Tripp. I am very excited to see how our younger players McKenzie Heinz, Lauren Harper and Charley Walker compete this year and what they can offer this team. With flag being in the middle of three major female sports it’s hard to get in the rhythm of having a full team right now, but when we do, I like what I see offensively and defensively!"

South Forsyth

Last year's record: 8-6; Reached Final Four

Key returners: Ashley Chu, Elianna Vallianatos, Drew Necaise, Kate Dominick, Delaney Pate.

Key newcomers: Cameron Brock, Mya Wende, Olivia Smith, Juliet Knight, Caroline Harrington.

Season outlook: "We are excited to get back on the field," South coach Kassie Smith said. "We are working to get better each day at practice. The girls are eager to learn and understand. It is still early and we are trying to figure out how the pieces will best fit together. They are tough competitors. We are looking forward to getting everyone together and adding in our new talent with our returners. Early games are great learning opportunities to help us clean things up before our region schedule starts. Every day of flag football is a great day."

West Forsyth

Last year's record: 9-4-1; Won Class 7A-6A state championship

Key returners: Sara Lemley, Katelyn Dornan, Jordanne Gonter, Emma Anderson, Abbylin Laprise, Heather Charles.

Key newcomers: Jenna Burrow, Rylee Ramirez, Maren Parker, Madi Heine.

Season outlook: "Any season after you win the state championship is an important one," West coach James Womack said. "Was it a fluke? Did losing a few seniors break the team or will returning players step up and new players fill the voids? This year we are looking to continue our success on the field, but also do it with the best sportsmanship and attitudes. I'm very proud of our girls, both as players and as young women. We are excited to start this second season of West flag football."

