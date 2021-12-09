2021 Forsyth County News All-County Football Team

First-team offense

QB – Keegan Stover, West Forsyth

Junior completed 167 of 282 attempts for 2,382 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Had two five-touchdown games.

RB – Amon Williams, Denmark

Junior led the county with 905 yards and four touchdowns on 237 carries. Also caught 21 passes for 125 yards and a score.

RB – Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

Junior ran for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns in 4 ½ games. Also caught nine passes for 134 yards and two scores. Averaged 7.6 yards per carry. Scored school-record six touchdowns against Walton.

FB – Patrick Haertel, Forsyth Central

Senior had 56 carries for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Also caught four passes for 33 yards and served as lead blocker.

TE – Luke Logan, Lambert

Junior made an instant impact on Lambert offense, catching 15 passes for 226 yards and five touchdowns.

WR – Kojo Antwi, Lambert

Ohio State commit fought through double teams to catch 31 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Also rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns and made 21 tackles and broke up six passes on defense.

WR – Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

Speedy junior caught 46 passes for 642 yards, collecting 830 total yards and six touchdowns.

OL – Grayson Mains, Lambert

South Carolina commit anchored Lambert’s offensive line at left tackle and paved the way for a rushing attack that averaged five yards per carry.

OL – Shamurad Umarov, Denmark

Four-star junior anchored the Danes’ offensive line at left tackle.

OL – Max Freeman, West Forsyth

UPenn commit graded out at 96 percent, allowing just two sacks and dishing out 47 pancakes. Paved the way for West offense that averaged 371 yards per game.

OL – JT Francis, North Forsyth

Senior led team with 92 percent grading assignment at center, delivering 44 pancake blocks.

OL – Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth

Three-star junior started on both sides of the ball, grading out at 90 percent with 42 pancakes. Also had 27 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 10 QB hurries, three sacks and two pass breakups.

ATH – Gavin Morris, South Forsyth

Senior logged 698 total yards and 11 touchdowns, catching 20 passes for 306 yards and carrying the ball 81 times for 392 yards. Also made 33 tackles with two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one interception.

First-team defense

DL – William Hodges, Denmark

Junior enjoyed breakout season, collecting 50 tackles for 13 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Also had one interception, five pass breakups and a touchdown.

DL – Chris Herock, North Forsyth

Junior collected 58 tackles with eight tackles for loss, eight sacks and 10 QB hurries.

DL – Jay Helstone, West Forsyth

Senior finished with 58 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks despite routinely drawing double teams. Also collected 14 QB hurries.

DL – Elijah Haughawout, Lambert

Senior was a force on the Longhorns’ defensive line, collecting 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and six QB hurries.

EDGE – Jake Johnson, Lambert

Senior did a little bit of everything, collecting 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, seven QB hurries, three pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

LB – Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth

Enjoyed massively productive junior campaign with 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, 15 QB hurries, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and one interception.

LB – Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year had 89 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight QB hurries, one forced fumble and one interception. Also had 589 total yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

LB – Camden Leak, Forsyth Central

Senior led region with 122 tackles, adding six tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, five pass breakups and a sack.

LB – Collin Miller, North Forsyth

Junior erupted for 100 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 QB hurries, five blocked kicks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

DB – Josh Nelson, South Forsyth

Dynamic junior made 53 tackles with nine pass breakups, three interceptions and one defensive score. Also caught 28 passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns.

DB – Bryce Allen, West Forsyth

Senior holds school record with 48 pass break-ups. Finished with 33 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 12 pass breakups.

DB – Treston Jordan, Denmark

Georgia Southern commit collected 65 tackles, including five tackles for loss, intercepting four passes and breaking up seven. Also had two defensive touchdowns.

DB – Kenon Dicks, Denmark

Senior logged 37 tackles with three interceptions and six pass breakups.

First-team special teams

K – Trey Glymph, Denmark

Jackson State commit made 11 of 14 field goals and 18 of 19 PAT attempts. Hit game-winner to carry Danes into second round of playoffs. Also averaged 37 yards per punt.

P – Ryan Degyansky, Lambert

Junior averaged 42 yards per punt and had a long of 48 yards. Went 7 of 11 on field goals and 22 of 24 on extra points.

LS – Koby Balthazor, Forsyth Central

Junior was perfect on all snaps at long snapper. Also saw time at quarterback at threw for 101 yards.

RET – Jaycen Harris, West Forsyth

Senior finished with 1,109 all-purpose yards. Averaged 23.2 yards on kickoff returns. Also caught 25 passes for 559 yards and four touchdowns.

Second-team offense

QB – Ty Watkins, South Forsyth

Junior enjoyed a breakout season, completing 127 of 214 passes for 1,951 yards and 18 touchdowns with two interceptions. Also had six rushing scores.

RB – Malachi McElroy, Forsyth Central

Senior had 164 carries for 680 yards and four touchdowns. Also caught nine passes for 65 yards. Rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown against Loganville.

RB – Harrison Peyton, Lambert

Senior rushed for 424 yards and six touchdowns on 105 carries despite missing five games. Committed to Georgia Tech as a preferred walk-on.

FB – Ryan Bartling, Pinecrest Academy

Versatile two-way starter had 29 catches for 494 yards and six touchdowns. Also made 61 tackles with six tackles for loss and three interceptions, with two turning into touchdowns.

TE – Mason Capers, South Forsyth

Elon commit caught 20 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

WR – Lake Thoman, Denmark

Junior emerged as Danes’ top target, catching 40 passes for 703 yards and five touchdowns. Averaged 17.5 yards per catch.

WR – Colin Brown, Pinecrest Academy

Senior led the Paladins through the air with 592 yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions. Also had seven carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.

OL – John Leonard, West Forsyth

Senior graded out at 91 percent and dished 34 pancake blocks. Paved the way for a West offense that averaged 371 yards per game.

OL – Elisha Samples, North Forsyth

East Carolina commit graded out at 89 percent with 61 pancake blocks at left tackle.

OL – Eli Edwards, North Forsyth

Mercer commit graded out at 91 percent with 67 pancake blocks at right guard.

OL – Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth

Junior graded out at 90 percent with 55 pancake blocks.

OL – Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central

Junior graded out at 90 percent and led Bulldogs in pancakes.

ATH – James Tyre, Lambert

Versatile junior threw for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception. Also had 501 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Second-team defense

DL – Billy McAllister, West Forsyth

Two-way starter finished with 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3 ½ sacks, 11 QB hurries, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

DL – Asher West, Denmark

Senior had 40 tackles, including five tackles for a loss, six sacks and three fumble recoveries.

DL – Hayden Songer, Denmark

Senior finished with 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

DL – Toby Legarra, Forsyth Central

Senior end had 61 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

EDGE – Aaron Redd, North Forsyth

Senior finished with 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, six QB hurries, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

LB – Riley McKee, West Forsyth

Junior made 78 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, 3 ½ sacks and four QB hurries.

LB – Carson Leak, Forsyth Central

Senior finished second in region with 119 tackles, adding eight tackles for loss.

LB – Jonathan Haas, South Forsyth

Senior outside linebacker collected 46 tackles and nine tackles for loss, pressuring the QB 21 times. Also had five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one defensive score.

LB – Cole Williams, South Forsyth

Junior finished with 46 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss.

DB – Logan Curry, North Forsyth

Versatile junior had 38 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions. Also had 24 receptions for 342 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

DB – Gray Brockman, West Forsyth

Athletic junior collected 49 tackles with eight pass breakups and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.

DB – Austin Uidel, South Forsyth

Senior safety had 46 tackles with six pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss. Also carried the ball 31 times for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

DB – Darren Guy, Lambert

Senior tallied 44 tackles with five pass breakups and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Second-team special teams

K – Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth

Junior converted 5 of 8 field goals, including a long of 47. Also made 22 of 24 PATs.

P – Trey Richards, Forsyth Central

Averaged 38.5 yards on 46 punts. Also reached the end zone on 14 of his 25 kickoffs.

LS – Ben Blanton, South Forsyth

Sophomore was key part of South’s sharp special teams unit.

RET – Marcus Brown, Forsyth Central

Senior returned 19 kicks for 444 yards and a touchdown. Also had 33 tackles, five tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense.

Honorable mention

Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central

Junior led team in receiving with 41 catches for 431 yards and four touchdowns.

Andrew Carrizo, Forsyth Central

Junior logged 30 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Malachi Hutchinson, Denmark

Junior collected 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

Drew Clare, Denmark

Senior had 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery in just seven games.

Jake Seubert, Denmark

Versatile senior started at right guard and paved the way for Denmark’s running backs as a pulling guard.

Alex Day, East Forsyth

Sophomore started all 10 games, grading out at 84 percent with 59 knockdowns and just one sack given up. On defense, made 15 tackles, including five tackles for loss.

David Navarrete, East Forsyth

Junior led East’s receiving corps with 277 yards and one touchdown on 31 catches. Also returned 23 kicks for 557 yards with two touchdowns.

Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth

Junior made 45 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Chap Cunningham, Lambert

Senior guard paved the way for a rushing attack that averaged five yards per carry.

Brandon Jones, Lambert

Junior emerged as a deep threat for the Longhorns, catching 15 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns and averaging more than 22 yards per carry.

Ethan Terry, Lambert

Sophomore filled in at running back midway through the season and finished with 437 rushing yards with six touchdowns, adding 15 catches for 99 yards.

Dawson Miller, Lambert

Senior finished with 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB hurries, one sack and one forced fumble despite missing three games.

Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth

Senior had 42 tackles with three pass breakups and two tackles for loss.

Chandler DeBlois, North Forsyth

Enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, logging 53 tackles with 10 pass breakups, one interception, one tackle for loss and one QB hurry.

Eli Tompkins, North Forsyth

Senior graded out at 88 percent while delivering 53 pancakes at right tackle.

Riley Smith, North Forsyth

Charleston Southern commit caught 16 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. Also delivered 27 pancake blocks.

Breckin Barbee, Pinecrest Academy

Senior quarterback accounted for nearly 2,000 total yards, completing 102 of 178 passes for 1,548 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

Brock Barbee, Pinecrest Academy

Junior led the county with 136 tackles, including four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two interceptions and one pick-six. Also carried the ball 113 times for 662 yards and eight touchdowns.

Maverick Schippmann, South Forsyth

Sophomore burst onto the scene with 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four QB hurries, three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Ben Harvey, South Forsyth

Senior made 35 tackles with five tackles for loss and 23 QB hurries. Also made four sacks and had one forced fumble.

Cal Jacchia, South Forsyth

Senior linebacker had 51 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three QB hurries and one sack in seven games.

Mason Cooper, South Forsyth

Senior offensive lineman graded out at 90 percent with 28 pancake blocks.

Cooper Johnson, West Forsyth

Senior F-back had 13 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Primarily a blocking back who will head to UGA as a preferred walk-on.

Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth

Two-way player carried the ball 112 times for 497 yards and two touchdowns. Also caught 28 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Ashton Van Horn, West Forsyth

Senior caught 13 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Also averaged 34.7 yards per punt and landed 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.