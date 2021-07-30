2021 SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Savannah Huffstetler, first season

Last year’s record: 11-13, fifth in Region 6-7A

Key Returners: Jessie DeNardo (Sr. INF), Jordan Williams (So. OF), Kiersten Bell (Jr. C), Avery Callaway (So. UTL), Mary Kate Leonard (So. P), and Taylor Gajdik (Sr. P/INF)

Key Newcomers: Sara Harris (Fr. INF)

Season outlook: New Danes head coach Savannah Huffstetler has zero interest in making this year a transition year. After just missing the state tournament last year, Denmark is ready to play “faster, harder, tougher and more aggressive than any other team,” according to Huffstetler. She returns several key starters from last season's team that scored five runs per game last season. Jessie DeNardo and Kiersten Bell are key upperclassmen bats that the Danes will need to produce to make the jump to a region champion contender.

East Forsyth

Head coach: Dan Weber, first season

Key Players: Emily Hutchinson (Jr. OF) Cadance Alberty (Fr. P), and Abi Shaheen (So. P)

Season outlook: Head coach Dan Weber spent the last few seasons as an assistant coach at South Forsyth. Starting a new program, Weber knows his team is going to be young. Emily Hutchinson is the only player with any varsity experience, coming from North Forsyth. In their brief action so far this summer, Weber said he likes what he sees and is excited to get the entire team together once the school year starts. He said his girls are bringing an “exciting, youthful energy” to the diamond every day. Though it is the Broncos' first year, Weber added that he wants his team to compete and see if they can play spoiler in Region 7-3A and steal a playoff spot.