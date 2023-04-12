2022-23 Forsyth County News All-County Boys Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year

Clay Wages, Lambert



Guided Longhorns to outright regular season and tournament region championships in second season. After not making playoffs last year, saw Lambert win 20 games for first time since 2018-19 campaign.

First team

G — Stefan Davidov, Denmark

Crafty senior could score at all levels. Set school records in points scored (37) and 3-pointers made (9) during an outstanding effort during the MLK Peach Ball Classic.

G — Matthew Rouse, East Forsyth



Senior recorded 15 points per game en route to becoming school's first 1,000-point scorer. All-Region 8-4A choice added five assists and four rebounds per game.

G — Caleb Underwood, South Forsyth

Incredibly consistent junior posted per-game averages of 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, while landing all-region and Forsyth tip-off club top-15 recognition.

P — Cole Kirouac, North Forsyth



Junior produced nightly double-doubles (13.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg) with plenty of blocks (86 total) mixed in, as well. Three-star, 6-foot-10 center holds offers from Georgia, Georgia State and Missouri.

P — Sam Maynard, West Forsyth

Used toughness to battle underneath against taller post players and used high basketball IQ to blow past or shoot over shorter guards on perimeter.

Second team

G — Cameron Bland, Lambert



Sophomore averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Emerging star will be asked to step up with Lambert graduating three starters.

G — Kal-El Delgadillo, North Forsyth

Hard-nosed senior averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals. Made plenty of clutch plays late in games, including several clinching free throws.

G — James Tyre, Lambert



Region POY in football carried over success to hardwood, averaging 11.8 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds a night to earn spot on tip-off club's top 15 list.

P — Chase Damerell, West Forsyth



One of the most well-rounded players in Forsyth contributed in all facets as Wolverines overcame injuries to reach Class 7A state tournament yet again.

P — Keinan McFarlande, Denmark



Senior, who stands 6-foot-10, proved to be a force on the defensive end every night. Produced plenty of highlights on the offensive end, as well.

Third team

G — Bryce Bracco, East Forsyth



Reinhardt commit posted averages of 14 points, four steals and three rebounds per game. Joined Rouse on all-region team and county tip-off club top 15.

G — Braden Halloran, West Forsyth



Dynamic point guard wound up being pivotal for West Forsyth's late-season surge into playoffs. Even more important to success of Wolverines boys lacrosse team.

G — Chad Molloy, Denmark

Calming presence much needed in region with so many fast-paced games. Senior showed veteran maturity in leading Danes to another region runner-up finish.

P — Will Dopfer, Lambert



Named 7A's top freshman of the season by Sandy's Spiel. Germany native posted per-game averages of 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

P — Charlie Gersmehl, South Forsyth



Freshman improved greatly as season went along, finishing up with an average of eight points (on 56% shooting) and five rebounds per game.

Honorable mention

Davey Hyams, East Forsyth; Aidan Nutty, Forsyth Central; Isaac Bealer, Horizon Christian; Evan Holcombe, Horizon Christian; Keenan Gagen, Lambert; Braden Mullis, North Forsyth; Brayden Turner, North Forsyth; Robert Kiernan, Pinecrest Academy; Jackson Spitzer, South Forsyth