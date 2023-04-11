2022-23 Forsyth County News All-County Girls Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year

Keith Gravitt, South Forsyth

Longtime War Eagles head coach secured 300th victory in state playoffs before falling to eventual Class 7A state champion Brookwood in Elite Eight. Guided South Forsyth to best record (26-4) since 2013-14 season, while finishing unbeaten within region and county.

First team

G — Emma Hempker, Denmark



Junior averaged 19.3 points per game, with a season-high of 47 in the first round of the state playoffs. Added 5.6 rebounds a night.

G — Ella Holbrook, East Forsyth



Class 4A all-state honorable-mention pick and all-Region 8-4A selection stepped up following injury to fellow senior Alison Hiddema.

G — Clara Morris, South Forsyth

Earned Region 6-7A Player of the Year, tournament most outstanding player and all-state selection. Senior averaged 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

P — Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth

North Georgia signee registered 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals per game en route to landing all-region and GACA all-state for North Georgia honors.

P — Molly Quincy, West Forsyth

Senior all-region and tip-off club top 15 pick racked up 16 points per game, while adding 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals per night across 29 games.

Second team

G — Briley Elder, Lambert



Senior became program's first-ever 1,000-point scorer, while averaging 11.8 points per game. Added a pair of rebounds and assists each a night.

G — Hannah Lopez, Denmark

Sophomore came up clutch in region tourney to send Danes to state. Completed season with 12.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game on average.

G — Annarose Tyre, Lambert



Led Longhorns with 13.2 points per game on 54% shooting. Sophomore also chipped in with 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 deflections on average.

W — London Weaver, North Forsyth

Posted 13.1 points per game on a strong 55 FG/40 3PT/88 FT shooting line. Sophomore added 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

P — Adeline Rosebush, East Forsyth

Senior produced some big performances in the paint, including a 25-point outburst in an upset win over a top-10 ranked Chestatee team.

Third team

G — Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth

Earned region defensive player of the year honors after helping shut down top guards in the league. Averaged five assists and three steals per game.

G — Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth

All-region pick suffered injury in championship game but returned in Sweet 16 to help War Eagles advance. Senior averaged 11.5 points per game.

W — Hailey Hiddema, East Forsyth



Freshman rising star played such a pivotal role for Broncos, who reached Sweet 16 for second straight season, in part because of sister's injury.

W — Kenzie Weyer, Lambert



Sophomore produced per-game averages of 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while helping Lambert to its highest win total since 2016-17 season.

P — Lindsey Pirkle, North Forsyth



Junior brimming with potential could ascend to first team next year after averaging 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals this season.

Honorable mention

Ayla Heard, East Forsyth; Jael Flinn, Fideles Christian; Laci Harkins, Fideles Christian; Lily DeLuca, Forsyth Central; Katie Beckstrom, Horizon Christian; Nyla Black, Horizon Christian; Shelby Lawrence, Lambert; Fiamma del Blazo, Pinecrest Academy; Jadyn Kniceley, South Forsyth; Zaria Smith, West Forsyth