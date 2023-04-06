2022-23 Forsyth County News All-County Swim and Dive Teams

Boys All-County Team

Cade Anderson, West Forsyth

Sophomore placed fourth in IM to go with fifth in back and 400 free relay during state meet. County champion in back, while contributing to pair of third-place relay teams.

Owen Cooper, North Forsyth

As a freshman, garnered fifth place in 50 free and 10th place in 100 free at county meet. Competed in both at state, finishing 11th in the 50 and 13th in the 100 against 6A foes.

Brandon Cresap, Denmark

Won 200 free and finished runner-up in 100 fly at county meet, while placing fifth in the latter at state. Joined Case on stellar free relay teams.

Daniel Goshko, Denmark

Another member of Denmark's free relays, freshman recorded top-five showings in 100 free and 100 back at county. Added eighth-place showing in back at state.

Derek Henry, South Forsyth

Junior wound up placing third in 100 breast at county, and then again at the state meet. Broke school record in the event, as well as in 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Ford Johnson, Lambert

Edged Noah Saylor in 100 breast at county. Senior wound up fourth in breast and eighth in fly at state. Contributed to third-place 200 medley relay and fourth-place 200 free relay teams.

Youngjae Kim, Lambert



County champ in 100 free. Senior placed sixth in 50 free and 11th in 100 free at Georgia Tech, where he is set to enroll as a student this fall. Joined Johnson on both top-notch relay teams.

Matthew Malone, South Forsyth



Senior won county title and placed third at state in 100 fly. Helped 200 free and 200 medley relay teams set new school records.

Brock Norie, West Forsyth



Finished second in county dive to next person on this list. After qualifying for 7A state competition for second straight season, sophomore placed 10th overall.

Emanuel Pitts, East Forsyth



Sophomore topped the diving leaderboard at the county championship before securing an honorable-mention all-state nod with a seventh-place showing at 1A-5A meet at Westminster.

Michael Rinaldi, North Forsyth



Posted state qualifying times in every individual event, including third-place finishes at county in 200 IM and 100 free. Junior placed eighth in both events at state finals.

Nathan Sayer, Lambert

Sophomore captured 500 free title during county meet. Placed ninth in the event at state, while adding a seventh-place finish in the IM. Key cog in county champion relay teams.

Noah Saylor, Lambert

At state, junior finished second in breast and third in IM. Won the IM and placed runner-up to teammate Johnson in breast during county meet. Rounded out successful relay teams.

Julian Van Peteghem, South Forsyth

Fastest sprinter in program history registered runner-up in 50 free and fifth in 100 free at county and eighth in the 50 during state. Contributed to broken records in 200 free and 200 medley relays.

Girls Swimmer of the Year

Kara West, Lambert

Auburn signee lands FCN top honors for second consecutive year. This year's county champion and all-time record holder in 50 free and 100 free. Defended 7A state title in former event, while coming up just shy of doing so in the latter. Placed second at state in 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.

Girls All-County Team

Anna Cesario, Forsyth Central



Recorded runner-up finish in 200 free and third-place showing in 100 free at county meet. During state championship, placed eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 100 and 200.

Lilly Clark, North Forsyth

Wound up fourth in 200 free, with the same placement in 100 back during county championship. At 6A state meet, junior placed 12th in back.

Kara Cullinan, South Forsyth

Sophomore won county championship in the 500 free. Took eighth in the long-distance event at state meet.

Michelle Cummo, West Forsyth



Top girls diver in the county, senior finished off Wolverines career with fourth top-five finish at state finals. Placed fourth this year after winning county championship.

Natalie Gilson, Denmark

At state, Miami (Ohio) signee won 100 free title, knocking off defending champion West, and placed second in 50 free. Finished runner-up in both events to West at county.

Ella Jones, Lambert

Alabama signee recorded pair of top-four showings at state, finishing second in 200 free and fourth in 100 fly. Won county titles in both events, while contributing to relay teams.

Payton Koman, Forsyth Central

Placed third in 50 free at county behind state's two fastest sprinters, while adding fifth-place showing in back. At Georgia Tech, wound up 10th in 7A 50 free event.

Riley Loftus, East Forsyth

Recorded top-eight finishes in IM and breast at both county and state. Placed fourth and eighth, respectively, in the former event, while coming in sixth and seventh, respectively, in the latter.

Sarah Luskus, West Forsyth



Placed top-12 in four events during state meet, including fourth in breast, sixth in 200 medley relay and ninth in IM. Earned three runner-up finishes at county — breast, 500 free and 200 free relay.

Caroline Scharff, Forsyth Central

County champ in 100 back and 400 free relay. At state, placed fourth in back and sixth in IM, while joining Cesario and Koman for pair of top-five relay finishes (400 free, 4th; 200 medley 5th).

Laci Sterkenburg, West Forsyth



Matched Luskus' output. Sophomore's top state results were back (5th), medley relay (6th) and fly (7th). At county, second-place showings came in back, fly and 200 free relay.

Charlotte Tully, South Forsyth

Bellarmine signee registered third-place finishes in 100 back and 200 IM during county meet. Came in ninth and 10th, respectively, in the pair of events at state competition.

Mia Wallace, Lambert

Rounded out 200 free relay squad that won at county and finished second at state. Part of county meet record holders in 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Ally Zaleski, Lambert

Xavier signee placed runner-up in 100 breast and fourth in IM at state. Team captain named top girls athlete at county meet after winning breast and IM, along with relay victories in 200 free and 200 medley.