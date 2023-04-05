2022-23 Forsyth County News All-County Wrestling Teams

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth



Freshman didn't lose single girls match this season (18-0), steamrolling way to the 106-pound all-classification state title.

Coach of the Year

Travis Jarrard, North Forsyth

Helped push the Raiders to the brink of 6A duals state championship, in addition to sweeping region team titles.

First team

106 – Sri Dhanabalan, Lambert

Region 6-7A champion finished fifth at sectionals and concluded the year with 43-11 record.

113 – Nathan Reid, South Forsyth

Sophomore wound up 30-14 overall, capturing region title before fourth-place showing at sectionals.

120 – Reed Walker, West Forsyth

Junior went 53-7 but couldn't quite repeat as state champion, finishing third after winning region crown.

126 – Michael Gryder, North Forsyth

Senior concluded career with 42-11 record and individual region title, while beating some tough county competition.

132 – Noah Danforth, West Forsyth

Similarly to Walker, region winner fought valiantly to repeat but settled for runner-up finish at state and 51-5 record.

138 – Josh Wayland, Denmark

Senior ended Danes career with region title, third-place finish at sectionals and 44-7 record (108-37 overall).

144 – Xan Kelly, Lambert

Earned region championship and third place at sectionals prior to a state-placer finish to conclude 52-14 campaign.

150 – Max Sciro, Lambert

Another piece of Lambert's strong middle of the lineup won region, finished runner-up at sectional and placed fifth at state. Finished with 30-12 record.

157 – Caide Daltro, West Forsyth

Capped remarkable senior season (46-7 record) with sectional crown and thrilling sudden victory in state finals.

165 – Elijah Castillo, Lambert

Won regional and sectional titles ahead of fourth-place showing at state, finishing 43-9 on the season.

175 – Matthew Rogers, West Forsyth

Placed top five in the final three events of the year, including capturing region championship, to post 46-12 record.

190 – Colin Kelley, North Forsyth

Finished season strong, winning region and sectional crowns before placing second at state. Held 43-6 record overall.

215 – Cole Williams, South Forsyth

Senior registered third career top-five finish at state, finishing runner-up. Placed second at sectional after winning region.

285 – Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central

University of Penn football signee secured first place in region and second place in sectional. Posted 36-6 record.

Second team

106 – Arcadian Eaton, North Forsyth

Sophomore battled through injury to record 33-10 record and fourth-place finish in region.

113 – Michael Rytov, Denmark

Placed runner-up at region and qualified for state to highlight solid freshman campaign (20-11 record).

120 – Reece Meyers, North Forsyth

Junior placed high in region (1st), sectional (4th) and state (5th) to round out 45-13 season.

126 – Santosh Bonda, West Forsyth

Region champ qualified for state and concluded season with impressive 45-10 record.

132 – Drew Wentworth, Lambert

Finished runner-up to Danforth at region, placed fifth at sectionals and went 2-2 at state.

138 – Conor O’Neil, Forsyth Central

Produced Bulldogs' best showing at state, finishing fifth. Went 40-9, placing second in region and fourth at sectional.

144 – Mikey Meersman, South Forsyth

Junior qualified for state on heels of region runner-up finish. Posted 30-17 overall mark.

150 – Christopher Henderson, North Forsyth

Senior went 35-7 and closed strong, finishing second at region and sectional before coming in fourth at state.

157 – Dylan Lobdell, Lambert

Beat Daltro twice, including to win region title, before placing third at state. Three-time state-placer ended career with 168 wins (110 pins).

165 – Cody Scroggins, North Forsyth

Finished senior season 29-15 overall to go with region championship and fourth-place showing in sectional.

175 – William Verdirame, North Forsyth

Senior bounced back from second-place finish at region to claim sectional title. Posted 35-13 record.

190 – Walter Tinney, West Forsyth

Beat Kelley head-to-head and won region crown. Didn't qualify for state but went 24-10 overall.

215 – Collin Miller, North Forsyth

Senior wrapped up Raiders career with region championship and third-place finish at sectional. Recorded 27-7 overall mark.

285 – Seth Daugherty, North Forsyth

Region champion didn't qualify for state but concluded junior season with strong 31-11 record.

Honorable mention

Aleric Marsden, Denmark (175); Mariana Perez, Denmark (130); Isabell Carrington, East Forsyth (155); Jackson Moffit, East Forsyth (157); Cameron Haynie, Forsyth Central (126); Preston Kerr, Forsyth Central (190); Cole Turner, South Forsyth (165); Joe Zereini, West Forsyth (215).