2022-23 Wrestling Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Ty Brown, fifth season

Last year’s record: 12-11 duals record; 30th at 7A state traditional

Key returners: Mariana Perez (Jr. girls), Joshua Wayland (Sr.), Alex Rees (Sr.), Nick Pixley (Jr.), Juan Bayona (Jr.), Lawton Browder (So.), Aleric Marsden (So.), Amir Ismailov (So.)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “Our focus this season is on honing team standards and building accountability. We have a good group of approximately 25 returners who are carrying over the team’s standards of 'be present, be relentless, be positive.' We simply want to increase the number of hard-working teammates, and in doing so, we anticipate success in competition will follow. We want to reach the state duals finals, so we are shooting to be a contender for a region title. We also want our first individual state champion this year.” — Ty Brown

East Forsyth

Head coach: Robert Tomlinson, second season

Last year’s record: 2-10

Key returners: Britton Daniel (Sr.), Connor Maguire (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Jackson Moffit (Fr.), Gus Martin (So.), Belle Carrington (Jr.)

Season outlook: “I would like to see the program grow in numbers and continue to improve. I would like for multiple wrestlers to place at the GHSA state traditional championships in February.” — Robert Tomlinson

Lambert

Head coach: Kevin Contardi, 13th season

Last year’s record: 24-12 duals record; reached Elite Eight in 7A state duals; 9th in state traditional

Key returners: Dylan Lobdell (Sr.), Camren May (Jr.), Elijah Castillo (Sr.), Drew Wentworth (Sr.), Sri Dhanabalan (Jr.), Max Sciro (So.)

Key newcomer: Xan Kelly (Jr.)

Season outlook: “In dual meets, we will be giving up 2-3 weight classes; so 12-18 points to most teams. The 11-12 kids we have are going to be good, and the expectation (just like last year) is to fight for your team. Fight to get bonus points, fight to stay off your back, wrestle for each other. That’s all we can control in that environment but should still fare pretty well. Hopefully, we get some newer guys out that can help us by January. We want to be back in that Elite Eight. I think we will be a better individual tournament team. I think we can have more state placers than we did last year, as we have some good juniors and seniors.” — Kevin Contardi

North Forsyth

Head coach: Travis Jarrard, 23rd season

Last year’s record: 21-6 duals record; finished 2nd at 7A state duals; finished 4th at 7A state traditional

Key returners: Arcadian Eaton (So.), Reece Meyers (Jr.), Michael Gryder (Sr.), Isaac Hall (Sr.), Ivan Mercado (Sr.), Dmitry Vostrikov (Jr.), Reece Davis (Sr.), Christopher Henderson (Sr.), Cody Scroggins (Sr.), William Verdirame (Sr.), Collin Miller (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Artemis Eaton (Fr. girls), Joab Araujo (Jr.), Xavier Martinez (So.), Nick Ruis (So.), Landon Coley (Fr.), Collin Kelley (So.), Jackson Coulter (So.), Seth Daugherty (Jr.)

Season outlook: “As always, our goals are to win region championships and compete for a trophy at the state tournament.” — Travis Jarrard

Pinecrest Academy

Head coach: Carson Adams, first season

Key returner: Jackson McCray (Sr.)

Key newcomer: Leo Groza (So.)

Season outlook: “Our expectations for wrestling this season are to grow the program and make sure the guys have fun. My expectations for them individually are to grow as young men and live life’s worthy of Christ. I truly believe if they can do that, everything else will take care of itself on and off the mat.” — Carson Adams

South Forsyth

Head coach: Joshua Stephen, seventh season

Last year’s record: 13-9 duals record

Key returners: Cole Williams (Sr.), Andrew Meersman (Sr.), Mikey Meersman (Jr.)

Key newcomers: Cole Turner (So.), Brady Fogarty (Sr.)

Season outlook: "The team is much more experienced, with only graduating a few seniors from last year's team. My expectation is to develop and get better every day. We hope to fight our way into state duals and finish the season off with putting guys on the podium at the state tournament." — Joshua Stephen

West Forsyth

Head coach: Evan Goff, sixth season

Last year’s record: Finished 3rd at 7A state duals; finished 3rd at 7A state traditional

Key returners: Reed Walker (Jr.), Noah Danforth (Jr.), Caide Daltro (Sr.), Matthew Rogers (Sr.), Joe Zereini (Jr.)

Key newcomers: Santosh Bonda (Jr.), Alex LeRoux (Jr.), Carter Amick (So.), Cale Ewing (Jr.), Connor Kelley (Sr.), Dylan Stonebraker (Sr.), Wyatt Tahan (Fr.), Griffin Knapp (Sr.)

Season outlook: “The goal for the season is to improve every day. We can’t worry about other teams and can only work to improve everyday in our room. We have a very tough competition schedule. Our numbers and schedule the last few seasons have allowed us to give lots of experience to our JV guys. Many that are stepping into the lineup for the first time have been very successful on that level waiting their turn. I’m excited to see many of them have a great season because of the work they have been putting in. We won’t have many places in our lineup where a team is going to find an easy win. However, we are only returning three state qualifiers, so we hope the tough schedule will prepare us for what’s ahead in January and February. I’m returning an outstanding coaching staff with the addition of Sam Cannova, who we are really excited about having in our program.” — Evan Goff

*Forsyth Central is not included, because multiple emails requesting information received no response.