2022 Forsyth County News All-County Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year

James Tyre, Lambert

Senior quarterback completed 61% of his passes for 2,064 yards and 21 touchdowns. Made arguably an even bigger impact with his legs, which carried him to 418 yards and eight scores. Led offense to highest point total (422) in program history en route to Region 6-7A Player of the Year selection.

Defensive Player of the Year

Chris Herock, North Forsyth

Navy commit registered 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Broke school records for most forced fumbles (4) and fumble recoveries (5) in a season. Region 8-6A Defensive Player of the Year recipient also holds top spot in program for hurries (37) and sacks (18.5) in a career.

Coach of the Year

Marc Beach, Lambert

First-year head coach won opening nine games en route to school record 10 wins. Region 6-7A Coach of the Year led Longhorns to program's second-ever playoff victory.

Pocket Passer of the Year

West Roberts, North Forsyth

Dual-Threat QB of the Year

Alex Tadros, Fideles Christian

Running Back of the Year

Peyton Streko, West Forsyth



Receiving Back of the Year

Tommy Lafayette, Lambert

Wide Receiver of the Year

Brandon Jones, Lambert

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sham Umarov, Denmark

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Chris Herock, North Forsyth

Linebacker of the Year

Dee Crayton, Denmark

Defensive Back of the Year

James Margiotta, South Forsyth

Kicker of the Year

Ryan Degyansky, Lambert

Two-Way Player of the Year

Brock Barbee, Pinecrest Academy

First-team offense

QB – West Roberts, North Forsyth

Senior accumulated 2,392 passing yards and broke school record with 25 touchdowns through the air in a season. Region 8-6A first-teamer only ran in one score, but it was a key touchdown in a playoff win.

RB – Maverick Schippman, South Forsyth

Junior finished with 848 rushing yards on 140 attempts (6.1 yards per carry) and totaled 165 receiving yards on 13 receptions (12.7 yards per catch). Scored 11 touchdowns on the season.

RB – Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

Clemson signee racked up 1,138 yards on his 169 carries and 210 yards on his 13 catches, averaging 6.7 yards per rush and 16.2 per reception. Recorded 13 touchdowns, including five against Cambridge.

WR – Logan Curry, North Forsyth

Senior posted 1,514 all-purpose yards, with 810 coming on 61 receptions and 612 coming on kickoff returns. Totaled 10 touchdowns, including one on a kick return, and also blocked a field goal in the playoffs.

WR – Brandon Jones, Lambert

Home-run threat turned 44 catches into 921 yards — a whopping 20.9 yards per reception. Senior scored touchdowns on 25% of those 44 catches.

WR – Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central

Senior set school records for receptions and receiving yardage in a season and in a career, finishing with 49 catches for 643 yards this year and 91 for 1,081 in his Bulldogs tenure. Scored four touchdowns.



TE – Jack Brumbelow, East Forsyth

Junior hauled in four touchdown passes, while totaling 337 yards through the air, en route to first-team all-Region 8-4A selection.

OL – Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth

Senior wound up with 88% grade and 95% win rate, while compiling 35 pancakes.

OL – Alex Day, East Forsyth

Junior racked up 79 knockdowns. First-team all-region choice graded out at 93% for the season.

OL – Abdiel Espinoza, North Forsyth

Co-offensive lineman of the year in region totaled 32 pancakes. Junior graded out at 91%.

OL – Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central

Pennsylvania commit showcased versatility by playing all three offensive line positions. Senior led Bulldogs in pancakes and earned first-team all-region status.

OL – Sham Umarov, Denmark

Four-star senior earned a 97% blocking grade. Tennessee signee registered 24 pancake blocks.

ATH – Isaac Bealer, Horizon Christian

Junior nearly led Warriors in passing (921), rushing (390) and receiving yards (450). GAPPS all-state selection threw 14 touchdown passes, while scoring six times on the ground and eight times as a receiver. Also served as team's kicker and punter.

First-team defense

DL – Will Hodges, Denmark

Senior contributed 40 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. Also forced two fumbles.

DL – C.J. Kemper, South Forsyth

Junior harassed quarterbacks to the tune of five sacks and 30 hurries. Managed 46 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

DL – Aidan White, Forsyth Central

Junior totaled 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four QB pressures and two sacks. Compiled five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

DL – Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth

Senior racked up 40 tackles, assisted on 20 tackles and produced six tackles for loss. Added three sacks and a forced fumble.

LB — Dee Crayton, Denmark

Clemson signee posted 79 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. Senior contributed two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Added three forced fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown.

LB – Conner Futch, South Forsyth

Senior recorded 87 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. Also produced 10 QB hurries and three forced fumbles.

LB – Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth

Program's all-time leading tackler finished with 111 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior Furman commit added six QB pressures, four forced fumbles, four pass breakups and an interception.

LB – Collin Miller, North Forsyth

Senior recorded school record nine sacks to go with 81 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four QB hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two PBUs. Air Force Academy commit added eight rushing touchdowns.

LB – Joseph Tripp, Lambert

First-team all-region pick managed 74 tackles, 42 assists, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior also forced two fumbles, broke up two passes and returned an interception for a touchdown.

DB – Grey Brockman, West Forsyth

Mercer lacrosse signee didn't face many targets but still recorded eight PBUs and two interceptions. Senior contributed 24 tackles and four tackles for loss.

DB – Cole Ferguson, East Forsyth

Junior safety wound up with 54 tackles, 17 assists and six tackles for loss. First-team all-region selection picked off two passes.

DB – Bradley Gabriel, Lambert

Senior broke up nine pass attempts and snagged four others. Compiled 44 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

DB – James Margiotta, South Forsyth

Senior logged 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, nine PBUs and two interceptions, including a pick-6. Also caught 19 passes for 295 yards and three scores.

First-team special teams

K – Hamilton DiBoyan, Denmark

Senior converted 9 of 11 field goal tries. Kicked season-long 52-yarder against Pebblebrook and walk-off winner against Cambridge.

P – Ryan Degyansky, Lambert

Senior averaged 38.9 yards per punt. Booted 54 of 76 kickoffs into the end zone. Drilled 11 of 12 field goal attempts and 52 of 54 point-after tries.

LS – Koby Balthazor, Forsyth Central

First-team all-region long snapper also shined on defensive line. Senior totaled 40 tackles and six tackles for loss.

RET – Tommy Lafayette, Lambert

Sophomore returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Mountain View. As a running back, totaled 824 yards from scrimmage on 106 touches (7.7 yards per touch) and scored seven TDs.

Second-team offense

QB – Ty Watkins, South Forsyth

Region 6-7A Offensive Player of the Year went 135-for-208 passing, totaling 1,943 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air. Senior also had nine rushing scores.

RB – Karson McBrayer, North Forsyth

First-team all-region pick scored six times — three rushing, three receiving. Sophomore managed to gain 718 yards on the ground, while adding 230 through the air.

RB – Amon Williams, Denmark

Senior finished just shy of 1,000 yards on the ground, rushing for 953 on 211 attempts. Caught 15 passes and scored three touchdowns.

WR – Luke Coury, Pinecrest Academy

Junior recorded 413 yards and four touchdowns on 33 catches. Returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, while adding 34 tackles and three inteceptions on defense.

WR – Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

Senior speedster missed half the season but still managed to record 24 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

WR – Zach Shirley, North Forsyth

Senior compiled 555 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 40 receptions.

TE – Luke Logan, Lambert

Air Force Academy signee finished with 28 catches, totaling 393 yards. Senior scored three touchdowns.

OL – Jackson DeLoach, Lambert

Sophomore first-team all-region honoree helped pave the way for a team with 2,000-plus passing and 2,000-plus rushing yards.

OL – Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth

Senior matched teammate Kristian Dawson with 88% grade and 95% win rate. Michigan commit added 11 pancakes.

OL – Colin Kelley, North Forsyth

Sophomore graded out at 88% and posted 22 pancakes.

OL – Luke Stephens, Lambert

Senior contributed to Longhorns offensive unit that saw four players run for more than 440 yards.

OL – Noah Templeton, Fideles Christian

Senior registered 79 pancakes, while not allowing a single sack. Team captain landed GAPPS all-state recognition.

ATH – Alex Tadros, Fideles Christian

Dual-threat junior completed 68 of 119 passes for 1,068 yards and 11 touchdowns. GAPPS all-state choice racked up 2,213 yards and 41 scores on the ground. Also returned two kickoffs for TDs.

Second-team defense

DL – Steven Aguilar, Lambert



Senior posted 14 tackles, 12 assists and nine tackles for loss. Also recorded 9.5 sacks and an interception.

DL – Charley Cronier, Denmark

Senior wound up with 33 tackles, eight sacks and six tackles for loss.

DL – Evan Floyd-Marthol, Denmark

Senior compiled 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

DL – Nolan Gibbs, East Forsyth

Senior concluded career with 39 tackles, 13 assists and 11 tackles for loss. Added one sack and one forced fumble.

LB – Brock Barbee, Pinecrest Academy

Senior paced the Paladins with 148 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. GAPPS all-state choice contributed 857 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

LB – Branson Brooks, Lambert

Sophomore broke school record with 13.5 sacks, while adding 45 tackles, 34 assists, 17 tackles for loss and seven QB pressures.

LB – Mason Lawson, North Forsyth

Senior registered 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Added six QB hurries and two forced fumbles, while returning lone interception for a touchdown.

LB – Riley McKee, West Forsyth

Senior managed 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five pressures and four sacks. Reinhardt commit forced a fumble and recovered two, while breaking up two passes and picking off one.

LB – William Orris, West Forsyth

Senior totaled 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Second-team all-region pick had a knack for big plays, including four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

DB – J.D. Galligan, North Forsyth

Senior tallied 63 tackles and five tackles for loss. First-team all-region selection added a sack and an interception.

DB – Aiden Manalastas, Forsyth Central

Senior compiled 46 tackles and five tackles for loss. Added 11 pass breakups and picked off a pass.

DB – Che Ojerikre, Denmark

Senior contributed 39 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Posted six pass breakups and intercepted a pass.

DB – Cole Yeager, South Forsyth

Junior collected 75 tackles in addition to three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Second-team all-region choice registered three pass breakups and two interceptions.

Second-team special teams

K – Adrian Droze, North Forsyth

Senior didn't kick many field goals (2-for-3) for aggressive Raiders but was nearly perfect on PATs, converting 39 of 40.

P – Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth

Averaged 42 yards on 44 punts, including five over 50 yards and two over 70. Senior sent 92% of kickoffs for touchbacks.

LS – Mitchell Dunlap, East Forsyth

First-team all-region selection also saw time along the offensive line, grading out at 84% with 59 knockdowns.

RET – Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth

Versatile junior totaled 300-plus return yards, while adding three offensive touchdowns. Recorded 47 tackles, six PBUs, one interception and one forced fumble.

Honorable mention

E.J. Adams, Denmark



Senior defensive back racked up 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, five PBUs and two interceptions.

Austin DeCarlo, Denmark

Senior linebacker recorded 75 tackles, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Jacob Smith, Denmark

Junior defensive end contributed 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Lake Thoman, Denmark

Senior wide receiver paced the Danes with 29 receptions and 333 receiving yards. Caught two touchdown passes.

Kohl Yearwood, Denmark

Converted quarterback threw for 487 yards, ran for 222 yards and caught 15 passes for 209 yards. Had a hand in eight total touchdowns.

Cameron Frady, East Forsyth

Inside linebacker posted 83 solo tackles, 44 assisted tackles and two tackles for loss. Added a sack and a fumble recovery.

Gage Gilley, East Forsyth

First-team all-region cornerback compiled 24 tackles, seven assists, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

David Navarette, East Forsyth

Wide receiver, who earned second-team all-region status as a kick returner, tallied 398 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Will Moffit, East Forsyth

Two-way standout posted 88 total tackles at linebacker, adding two tackles for loss and one sack.

Braden Carter, Forsyth Central

Junior offensive tackle finished second on Bulldogs in pancakes.

Brandon Carver, Forsyth Central

Sophomore linebacker registered 74 total tackles.

Aidan Meehan, Forsyth Central

Senior linebacker managed 77 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Also posted two PBUs and a forced fumble.

Justin Taylor, Forsyth Central

Junior rushed 150 times for 663 yards to go with five touchdowns.

Carson Chapman, Horizon Christian

Junior led Warriors with 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Linebacker recovered two fumbles and forced one.

Will Maher, Horizon Christian

Split time between wide receiver and quarterback, accounting for 1,114 total yards and 19 combined touchdowns.

Cameron Bland, Lambert

Sophomore running back carried the ball 70 times for 483 yards. Scored six touchdowns.

Finn Braeuer, Lambert

Junior defensive lineman registered 33 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Also posted 15 pressures and five sacks.

Carson Knowles, Lambert

Junior managed 60 total tackles, six sacks and four hurries. Linebacker forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Tommy Morris, Lambert

Junior tallied a dozen PBUs and three interceptions, while adding 43 tackles.

Ethan Terry, Lambert

Junior finished with 480 yards and eight touchdowns on 98 rushing attempts.

Daniel Uwakwe, Lambert

Junior earned second-team all-region selection for region runner-up.

Colton Constable, North Forsyth

Sophomore defensive back recorded 55 total tackles, four PBUs and two interceptions. Added two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Cooper Eglian, North Forsyth

Senior tight end hauled in 25 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

Brady Hancock, North Forsyth

Junior recorded 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight sacks. Posted three hurries and a fumble recovery.

Cole LeRoy, North Forsyth

Senior registered 77 tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine sacks and six QB pressures. Linebacker recorded two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Braden O'Shields, North Forsyth

Junior defensive lineman tallied 33 tackles and three sacks. Second-team all-region pick added two hurries, a TFL, a PBU and a forced fumble.

Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth

Sophomore offensive lineman graded out at 86% with 27 pancakes.

Leo Groza, Pinecrest Academy

Sophomore linebacker compiled 98 tackles, adding an interception and a forced fumble.

Johnny Lynch, Pinecrest Academy

Sophomore two-way standout totaled 48 tackles and an interception in addition to 27 catches, 287 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson McCray, Pinecrest Academy

Senior finished with 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Defensive lineman also intercepted a pass.

Ben Blanton, South Forsyth

Junior joined Forsyth Central's Koby Balthazor as first-team all-region long snappers.

Chris Brown, South Forsyth

Junior defensive lineman racked up 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.

Cade Jacchia, South Forsyth

Junior tight end landed first-team all-region status after hauling in 28 passes for 319 yards.

Josh Felton, South Forsyth

Senior offensive lineman graded out at 87%, posted a 92% win rate and recorded eight pancakes.

Hayden Mock, South Forsyth

Senior posted 56 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Added five pass breakups and an interception.

Cole Williams, South Forsyth

Senior linebacker managed 80 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Luke Anderson, West Forsyth

Junior punter averaged 35.5 yards on 38 punts, pinning seven inside the 20 and two inside the 10.

Brady Gillis, West Forsyth

Senior edge collected 42 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four pressures. Also posted two fumble recoveries and a PBU.

Jace Kile, West Forsyth

Senior offensive lineman received all-region honorable-mention recognition.

Peyton Wall, West Forsyth

Senior center concluded career with second-team all-region selection.