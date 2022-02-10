2022 GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW: Team-by-team capsules

Forsyth Central

Coach: Angela Camp

Last season: 9-7-1, reached first round of Class 7A playoffs

Key returners: F Avery Berryman (Jr.); F Brielle LaBerge (So.); D Tessa Harrington (Jr.); M Ali Norris (Sr.)

Key newcomers: GK Marlee McAdam (Jr.); D Kieryn Jeter (So.); M Addison Kim (Fr.); M Jazzy Harrison (Fr.)

What to know: Central is younger than in the past, but the Bulldogs return a pair of experienced forwards up top. Brielle LaBerge led Central with 19 goals last year as a freshman, while Avery Berryman added 17 goals and assisted on 11 more. Tessa Harrington is a strong defender, as is newcomer Kieryn Jeter, who is already an experienced club player as a sophomore. Head coach Angela Camp said the team has plenty of talent and speed, which the Bulldogs plan to utilize in a competitive Region 6-7A.

Denmark

Coach: Jen Barr

Last season: 9-5-1, reached first round of Class 7A playoffs

Key returners: D Elise Nystrom (So.); D Mary Beth McLaughlin (So.); D Christina Davenport (So.); F Maddie Stoddard (So.); M Sydni Whitehead (Jr.); GH Kiersten Bell (Jr.); W/S Arin Watson (Jr.)

Key newcomers: F Jordyn Crosby (Jr.); M Hannah McLaughlin (Sr.)

What to know: Denmark reached the playoffs last season for the first time in school history, and the Danes' stock has soared during the early stages of the 2022 season, emerging at No. 2 in the first Class 7A rankings. Maddie Stoddard looks to build off a stellar freshman season that saw her post a team-high 16 goals. Elise Nystrom, Mary Bet McLaughlin and Christina Davenport will anchor a back line that collected seven shutouts last season. Jordyn Crosby, a Santa Clara commit, will give the Danes another option up top. Head coach Jen Barr said the team's motto is, "We have work to do and we will do it together."

East Forsyth

Coach: Wayne Lloyd

Last season: N/A

Key returners: N/A

Key newcomers: Abby Richardson; Alayna Yacobucci; Ava Brundidge; Becca Wade; Brooke Russo; Ella Heagerty; Gabryelle Vaughn; Kathryn Wassmer; Kylie Trainer; Leyla Trejo; Logan Boddy; Madison Malone; Natalie Williford; Olivia Hawn; Sophie Bautista; Summer Goulding; Tania Leal; Yesenia Torres.

What to know: East Forsyth is focused on establishing a team identity and culture in its inaugural season. The Broncos will compete in a challenging Region 7-3A that features four ranked teams [White County, 3rd; Lumpkin County, 6th; Cherokee Bluff, 7th; North Hall, 9th] in the first poll of the year.

Lambert

Coach: Jennifer Wilson

Last season: 19-1-2, reached Class 7A championship

Key returners: M Carly Wilson (Sr.); GK Heidi Harris (Sr.); F Lindsey Webb (Jr.); F Caroline Casperson (Jr.); D Laney Cassidy (Jr.)

Key newcomers: M Kasey Sitko (Fr.); D Grace Havard (Sr.); F Remy Jones (Jr.)

What to know: Lambert is set to reload despite graduating three first-team all-county players, one at each level of play. Wake Forest commit Carly Wilson will direct traffic in the midfield, and Florida Southern College commit Heidi Harris returns after allowing just 0.36 goals per match last season, including 14 shutouts. The Longhorns also return a pair of forwards in Lindsey Webb and Caroline Casperson, plus Laney Cassidy on the back line. Lambert is the reigning Region 6-7A champion and Class 7A runner-up. Jennifer Wilson will take over for longtime Lambert coach Scott Luthart.

North Forsyth

Coach: Crystal Fowler

Last season: 9-8-1, missed Class 7A playoffs

Key returners: CB Emma Gartland (Sr.); W/M Isabel Sanchez (Sr.); M/F Aspen Townley (Sr.); F Angel Monreal (Jr.); GK Ava Droze (So.)

Key newcomers: M Camryn Mekal (So.); M Stella Moody (Fr.); GK Addyson Jarrard (Fr.)

What to know: North Forsyth enters the season with plenty of momentum after compiling a 9-8-1 record in 2021, the program's most successful season since the turn of the century. The Raiders return experience at key positions, including Emma Gartland on the back line, Isabel Sanchez and Aspen Townley in the midfield, plus Angel Monreal at forward. Head coach Crystal Fowler said she expects sophomore Ava Droze and freshman Addyson Jarrard to play at a high level in the net.

Pinecrest Academy

Coach: Domenic Martelli

Last season: 12-7-0, reached Class 1A Private championship

Key returners: F Ivey Crain (Sr.); M Kate Prados (Sr.); D Colleen Sullivan (Jr.); M Grace Fowler (Sr.); GK Ashley Kutter (So.); D Jenna Tuholsky (Sr.); M Camryn Newman (Jr.); M Mia Doxtader (Jr.)

Key newcomers: N/A

What to know: Pinecrest Academy has reached the state championship match every year since 2019, and the Paladins expect to do it again in 2022. Pinecrest returns a talented senior class, led by William & Mary signee Ivey Crain, who tallied 43 goals and 14 assists at forward last season. University of Tampa signee Grace Fowler will join Kate Prados in midfield, while Colleen Sullivan and Jenna Tuholsky will anchor the defense. Ashley Kutter returns for her sophomore campaign after an impressive freshman season in goal.

South Forsyth

Coach: Erik Moore

Last season: 3-11-1, missed Class 7A playoffs

Key returners: D Sam Haines (Sr.); F Maren Walker (Jr.)

Key newcomers: M Abby Cole

What to know: South Forsyth graduated a pair of talented forwards in Paige Cribben and Emily Crowder, but the War Eagles return seven seniors, led by Sam Haines on the back line. Head coach Erik Moore said he expects junior forward Maren Walker to be a key player up top, and Abby Cole will distribute the ball at midfield.

West Forsyth

Coach: Jason Galt

Last season: 19-2-0, won Class 7A championship

Key returners: M Ava Martin (Sr.); M Emma Armstrong (Sr.); M Michelle Moskau (So.); D Paige Kluba (Sr.); D Lydia Davenport (Sr.); D Alexia Force (Jr.); F Rachel Kempski (Sr.); F Sara Lemley (Sr.); M Mia Grella (Sr.); GK Olivia Needham (Sr.)

Key newcomers: M Maren Parker (Jr.); F Abby Batts (Fr.); D Presley Freeman (So.); D Kayleigh Hilton (So.); D Isabella Caruso (So.); F Lauren McGarl (Jr.); F Emma Perkins (Jr.); M Mia Rumachik (Jr.); GK Abby Cragan (Jr.)

What to know: The reigning Class 7A state champions return five starters from last year's team and nine players with significant varsity experience. The Wolverines graduated their two top goal-scorers in Tori DellaPeruta and Courtney JeBavy but return plenty of playmakers, especially at midfield with Ava Martin, Emma Armstrong and Michelle Moskau. Olivia Needham will replace Haylee Dornan in the net, while Rachel Kempski and Sara Lemley will give the Wolverines options at forward. Head coach Jason Galt said the team has five goals: win more games than they lose, beat all in-county opponents, make the playoffs, win the region championship, and win the state championship.