2023 Gymnastics Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Kaylee Curl, fifth season

Last year’s highlights: Graduate Ella Csuka competed in the prelims state meet on bars.

Key returner: Sarah Portanka (Sr.)

Key newcomer: Jessica Blevins (Fr.)

Season outlook: “Our goal for the upcoming season is to be competitive at every meet in all events. Our team goal is also to make it to the state meet as a team or individually.” — Kaylee Curl

East Forsyth

Head coach: Lynne Tatum, second season

Last year’s highlights: East Forsyth placed fourth at the 1A-5A state championship. During the state meet, Katelynne Tatum placed fourth on vault, fifth on floor, fourth on beam and fourth in All-Around. Tatum was the county champion, as well as a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team. Olivia Preston came in third place at the county meet.

Key returners: Olivia Preston (Jr.), Katelynne Tatum (So.)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “This year, we will be tiny but mighty. We may not be able to have a team score, but we will be great contenders for individuals scores. We expect both girls to qualify for the state finals. We would love to see both girls on the podium at both the county meet and prelims/state.” — Lynne Tatum

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Alecia Colwell, first season

Last year’s highlights: The Bulldogs were Forsyth County champions, and Katie Andrews placed second on vault and third All-Around at state. Additionally, Ashlyn Scanlon qualified individually and competed at state both her sophomore and junior years.

Key returners: Katie Andrews (So.), Whitney Bonk (Sr.), Lydia Kimsey (Sr.), Hannah Woodall (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Ava Stowe (Fr.), Brooke Sweet (Fr.), Katie Weltman (Fr.)

Season outlook: “We are a big team this year, as we have 12 seniors. We are focusing on a couple of things this year as a team — paying attention to detail from practice to competition and really focusing on balancing the physical and mental aspects of gymnastics. This sport requires mental toughness and perseverance, and in order to reach our potential, we are focusing on the little things that will build to big results. The team also made it a goal to increase our community involvement, so we participated in the Annual Thrifting Extravaganza (held at FCHS in November), volunteered at Winter Fest (an event hosted by FCHS in December) and are volunteering with Miracle League in May, among other opportunities as well.” — Alecia Colwell

Lambert

Head coach: Deborah LaCrosse, second season

Last year’s highlights: Last season, the Longhorns’ top finish was first place at the Lovett School on March 17 with a meet total of 97.7. They also finished third at the BIO Gymnastics hosted by South Forsyth on March 5th with a 98.45 total. Individually, Lambert’s highest event scores were: Ella Taylor, vault 8.8, beam 8.7 and floor 8.7; and Alaina Jones, bars 8.650.

Key returners: Katelyn Dunn (Sr.), Bhoomi Kotharkar (Sr.), Ella Taylor (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Jordan Bansavage (Fr.), Anisha Bhattacharya (Fr.), Cherry Choi (So.), Katelyn Gallagher (Fr.), Olivia Kalinauskas (Fr.)

Season outlook: “This year, our goal is to qualify for preliminaries and state as a team or send as many athletes as possible to represent Lambert. We have six total regular season meets, and we are looking forward to showcasing our skills while representing the Lambert community.” — Deborah LaCrosse

North Forsyth

Head coach: Candace Bourque, second season

Last year’s highlights: Brenna Kudlas placed fourth on the beam and on the floor in the Forsyth County meet.

Key returner: Brenna Kudlas (Jr.)

Key newcomers: Carson Kudlas (Fr.), Camdyn O’Shields (Fr.), Logan Otteson (Fr.), Kathryn Templeton (Fr.)

Season outlook: “Our team goal is to improve our total score at our meets along with bringing home more meet-placing titles. This is our third year having the gymnastics program at North Forsyth High School, and this season our team has doubled in size and tripled in talent. Our athletes are practicing hard to bring their best yet to their events. Don’t sleep on the Raiders in the 2023 season.” — Candace Bourque

South Forsyth

Head coach: Chris Naffky, seventh season

Last year’s highlights: Lauren Santiago qualified for the preliminary state meet and finished as South Forsyth’s top gymnast.

Key returners: Lauren Santiago (Jr.), Ziyah Williams (So.)

Key newcomer: Rilyn Barrick (Fr.)

Season outlook: “Avoid more injuries and heal current injuries. Continue to stay consistent and maintain great form and strength throughout our routines. South Forsyth is hosting the Forsyth County Championships at BIO Gymnastics on March 18 at 2:30 p.m. All the county varsity teams will be participating.” — Chris Naffky

West Forsyth

Head coach: Kara Dicesare, fourth season

Last year’s highlights: Wolverines produced a 12th-place finish at the state meet.

Key returners: Emma Eremita (Sr.), Savannah Cockrell (So.), Kristen Cribb (So.), Mani Fofana (Jr.), Tatum Petty (So.), Alexis Stonebraker (So.), Maddie Watson (Jr.)

Key newcomers: Zoe Cates (Fr.), Hallie Green (Jr.), Taariqa Natarajan (Fr.), Emma Russell (Fr.)

Season outlook: “The 2023 team will be led by senior Emma Eremita. The West lineup will be anchored by juniors Mani Fofana and Maddie Watson. This year Hallie Green joins the team hoping to contribute on floor. Stonebreaker was limited to bars last season due to injury but enters this season at full health. Cockrell, Cribb and Petty were all letter winners last season and steady contributors to the lineup. The Wolverines are looking forward to major contributions from each of the freshmen this season.” — Kara Dicesare