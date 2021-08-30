Ashway: Ashway’s Annual Ode to College Football

Down on The Flats, what is your take?

How big a jump might Jackets make?

Coach Collins’ third year proves a breeze

Once he gets past three victories.

PRs improved, now that’s for sure

And better recruits Tech does lure.

For Collins to extend his tour

More winning proves the only cure.

Now, Georgia State has a fine crew.

The schedule makes the Panthers blue.

Poor Georgia Southern best be great;

Just check out their November slate.

What’s left to say about the Tide?

Ho hum, another title ride.

Coach Nick just inked a new contract

No changes soon, and that’s a fact.

For loud Dan Mullen,

quite the feast Crowing as winner of the East.

Not looking good for a repeat;

Check out the teams UF must beat.

Gig ‘em, Aggies! Is this the year?

Coach Fisher’s built a team to fear.

A game for the entire nation:

Bama visits College Station.

The dark horse here might be Mizzou

Under Coach Drinkwitz in year two.

The offense sure to find its groove.

But O! That defense must improve!

At Arkansas, they love Coach Sam;

“Thank you, pass the biscuits, ma’am!”

He’s got a lot of seniors back

The schedule, though, they just can’t hack.

The ninth year now for coach Mark Stoops

And at a school that’s known for hoops!

His teams will seldom make a wave

Coach Cal remains the Big Blue fav.

The Bayou Bengals had it rough;

Five and five ain’t Natty stuff.

Much talent’s back, so we surmise

Coach O’s Tigers just might surprise.

Tradition counts for something, but

The Vols are sure stuck in a rut.

Tennessee fans squint through the haze;

A new regime seeks glory days.

That Ole Miss offense? Really great.

Defenders? They can’t get a date.

Big deal, scoring 40 a game

If the defense allows the same.

Vanderbilt’s new head Commodore

Hopes to vacate the Eastern floor.

The Gamecocks have a new coach, too;

November finds him feeling blue.

One more new coach, at Jordan-Hare

And Bryan Harsin best beware.

If he can’t maintain boosters’ smiles

War Eagles might just hire Art Briles.

At Clemson, hear the Tigers roar.

They’re always knocking on the door.

This year they face an early test

But surely, they’ll win all the rest.

Mack Brown has led the Tar Heels back

And Sam Howell leads the air attack.

Carolina’s Achilles heel:

Defensive backs must learn to deal.

Of Hurricanes, they always say,

“We’re only one more year away!”

What will it take to grab a ring?

Start with a healthy D’Eriq King.

The Buckeyes move to greener Fields

And yet, their offense seldom yields.

The cupboard’s full, so once again

OSU romps in the Big Ten.

The Irish sporting a new look

Replacing QB Ian Book.

Kelly’s heroes keep it goin’

Now Jack Coan does the throwin’.

Boomer Sooner! Ready to flee

To the fertile SEC.

Coach Riley’s offense? Really hot!

The defense has improved a lot.

Matt Campbell’s Cyclones on a roll;

He’s pulled them from a huge hole.

A new contract; in Ames he’ll stay

With hopes a title comes his way.

At Texas, wonder what’s in store?

For coaches, a revolving door.

Now Sark negotiates the maze

With hopes his offense will amaze.

Half a season, pandemic wrought

Made the Pac-12 an afterthought.

A bounce-back chance is on the slate:

Oregon meets Ohio State.

SC and Stanford try to tame

A worthy foe in Notre Dame.

Beyond that, Pac-12 games are lame.

For late night fans, a wicked shame.

Now that is all we’ve got to say;

At long last there are games to play!

And when the season’s finally done

May your team wind up Number One!