Ashway: Eight reasons why the Dawgs will win

It took four months of games to determine what we knew all along. The two best teams in the nation will meet for the national championship Monday night in Indianapolis.

Georgia vs. Alabama.

And sometime before midnight, they’ll be ringing the Chapel Bell on North Campus in celebration of the Dawgs’ long-awaited natty.

It won’t be easy. Alabama has the finest, deepest, most talented roster, top to bottom, imaginable. They’re guided by the greatest coach in the history of the game. They’ve been there, done that, and know exactly what it takes to do it again.

And Alabama has Georgia’s number. The Tide enters the game secure in the knowledge that they can beat Georgia any time they need to.

That said, I’m convinced that Georgia wins this game. Here are eight reasons why:

1. The SEC championship game. Despite Nick Saban’s alerts, the Alabama players know they whipped Georgia 41-24 a month ago. They destroyed the finest defense we’d seen in a generation. The second quarter left an undefeated, top-ranked Georgia team shell-shocked. Alabama’s players can’t help but walk onto the field Monday night with the thought “we whipped these guys before; we’ll do it again.” Even if that thought is in the back of their minds, it’s still there.

2. It’s hard to beat a good team twice. It can be done, of course. But Georgia saw firsthand four years ago just how difficult it is. Undefeated Georgia waltzed into Auburn as the number one team in the CFP rankings. Auburn waxed the Dawgs, 40-17. The score might not be indicative of how thoroughly Auburn beat Georgia in all phases of the game.

Three weeks later in the SEC championship game, Georgia turned the tables with an equally decisive 28-7 beatdown.

3. Vince Lombardi was right. “Football is two things,” the legendary coach often said. “It’s blocking and tackling. I don’t care about formations or new offenses or tricks on defense. You block and tackle better than the team you’re playing, you win.” Lombardi’s genius was proven again in Atlanta. The Alabama offensive line, overwhelmed by Auburn a week earlier, allowed nary a sack by Georgia’s fearsome defenders. And the Dawgs probably missed more tackles in that game than the other 13 combined. Heck, they might have missed that many on Bryce Young alone. Why?

4. It just meant more. The SEC championship game was do-or-die for Alabama. A loss clearly knocks the Tide out of the playoff. All week long, Georgia heard the chatter that they were in, win or lose. Much as the Dawgs tried to dismiss the thought, much as they wanted to win the conference title, they still had their eyes on the bigger prize. The one that had been their goal all year.

5. Best team all season. Georgia’s bounce-back, 34-11 throttling of a fine Michigan team marked a return to the form the Dawgs demonstrated all season, with one notable exception. “We wanted to bounce back and show the world what we could do,” left tackle Jamaree Salyer told Georgiadogs.com. “We came in here and we wanted to play our game,” added nose tackle Jordan Davis.

Check and check. Georgia became the first team to score on its first five possessions in a playoff game. Only halftime stopped the Dawgs, and coach Kirby Smart was none too happy about it. And the mighty Georgia defense returned to form, totally throttling a Michigan offense last seen running rampant over Ohio State and Iowa. Georgia dominated its 13 wins, making the loss seem like more of an aberration.

Alabama, despite an identical 13-1 record, struggled against mediocre Florida and LSU teams, beat Arkansas by a touchdown, and lost to Texas A&M. Alabama’s performance against Georgia was far and away its finest of the season. Judging by the full body of work, Georgia should be considered the better team. Las Vegas thinks so, too.

6. The worst that could happen. With a nod to Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge, Georgia has already experienced the worst that could happen. They played horribly, and they heard all about it. And they bounced back from it. The Dawgs enter their second encounter with Alabama with no fear. They’re free to go out there, let ‘er rip, have fun, and play Georgia football.

7. Law of averages. Just as a former assistant was bound to beat Saban sometime, Georgia is bound to beat Alabama sometime.

8. Stetson Bennett. Bennett might be the most special player on this special team. The former walk-on has heard the noise. He knows he made mistakes against Alabama. Didn’t almost all the Dawgs? His MVP performance against Michigan proved that he has what it takes to lead his mates to college football’s promised land. It shouldn’t be a surprise when he does.