Ashway: ‘Tis the season for giving …

‘Tis the season of giving! Whether you trim the tree, light the Menorah or kinara, or rally around the Festivus Pole for the annual airing of grievances, the spirit of the season engulfs us.

Filled with that holiday spirit, we now bestow upon some of our unsuspecting friends in the sports world what we hope will be some useful, and appropriate gifts:

Baseball fans: A 2022 season. I’m afraid this gift might go undelivered. I have absolutely no faith in the ability of commissioner Rob Manfred and his adversary, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, to resolve their differences. I hope I’m wrong, but I foresee a summer watching replays of the Braves’ glorious march to the 2021 World Series title. Could be worse, but not by much.

Tom Crean: Retirement. In his fourth year at the helm in Athens, his basketball team is no closer to reaching the NCAA basketball tournament than it was when he took over. He couldn’t even lead his team into the Big Dance with Anthony Edwards on the floor. Crean has amassed a magnificent record of 45-55, capped by Saturday’s 80-67 loss at home to a middling George Mason Patriots quartet. The consensus preseason choice to finish dead last in the SEC looks like a sure bet.

Joni Taylor: Crean’s job. The Georgia women’s coach wins more often than Crean’s team loses, which is really saying something.