Baseball: Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club honors three Forsyth County seniors

The Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club honored three Forsyth County seniors Wednesday at the 49th annual Metro Atlanta High School All-Star Recognition Ceremony at Truist Park.
North Forsyth senior Jess Ackerman, Forsyth Central senior Will Robbins and South Forsyth senior Gehrig Frei were recognized for their play during the 2021 baseball season.
Ackerman, a Mercer University signee, finished with a 7-1 record and 0.50 ERA, striking out 94 batters with 31 walks. Ackerman also hit .277 at the plate, driving in 11 runs and stealing 18 bases. Ackerman also threw a no-hitter Feb. 26 during the Raiders' 11-0 win against LaGrange.
Robbins, a Georgia Southern signee, went 7-0 with a 0.44 ERA and helped the Bulldogs to the Class 7A Final Four. Robbins struck out 119 batters, allowing only four earned runs and 11 walks. Robbins was one of the county's top hitters, too, compiling a .362 batting average with four home runs and 26 RBIs.
Frei, a North Alabama signee, hit .447 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 33 games. He also stole 19 bases and tallying a 1.383 OPS [on-base plus slugging percentage].
Ackerman, Robbins and Frei mark 31 Forsyth County players named to the group since 2000.
The Braves 400 Fan Club was formed in 1965 before changing its name in 2017 to Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club. Each year the organization aims to support baseball in metro Atlanta at all levels and provides means for disadvantaged youths to attend Braves games.