Baseball: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A baseball team

Here is the 2021 All-Region 6-7A baseball team, selected by region coaches and released Tuesday afternoon.
2021 All-Region 6-7A Baseball
Player of the Year – Will Robbins SR (Central)
Pitcher of the Year – Jess Ackerman SR (North)
Coach of the Year – Kevin McCollum (Central)
First team
P: Michael Sills SR (North)
P: Braden Bamburowski SR (Lambert)
P: Luke Fernandez JR (West)
P: Franceso Capocci SO (Denmark)
P: Colin Linder JR (Lambert)
C: Sammy Leis JR (Denmark)
IF: Drew Southern SR (West)
IF: Gehrig Frei SR (South)
IF: AJ Fiechter SR (Central)
IF: Jaxson Corr SR (Denmark)
IF: Justin Haskins JR (Lambert)
OF: Mitch Thompson SR (South)
OF: Parker Brosius JR (Lambert)
OF: Teddy Davenport SR (Denmark)
DH: Ryan Becker JR (South)
Second Team
P: Smaran Ramanathan SR (Denmark)
P: Jack D’Amico SR (South)
P: Brett Barfield JR (North)
P: Brandon Clemente SR (South)
C: Baxter Wright FR (Gainesville)
IF: Robert Bottoms SR (West)
IF: Jessie Duong JR (Central)
IF: Nic Ferrer SR (Denmark)
IF: Tyler Triche JR (North)
OF: Jacob Bateman SR (South)
OF: Matthew Arundale SR (Central)
OF: Jaden Johnson SR (Gainesville)
DH: Connor McGinn JR (Denmark)
SENIOR ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM:
Michael Sills (North), Casen Blackburn (North), Victor Vega (Gainesville), Drew Southern (West), Carson Elias (Forsyth Central), Aaron Turner (Central), Sydney Hernandez, Mgr. (Central), Andy Gao (Lambert), Smaran Ramanathan (Denmark), Erik Achterman (Denmark), Gehrig Frei (South), Andrew Kightlinger (South)