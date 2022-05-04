Baseball: Coaches release all-Region 6-7A team

Here's a look at the 2022 all-Region 6-7A baseball team, which was released Wednesday.
Player of the Year
Justin Haskins, SR, Lambert
Pitcher of the Year
Francesco Capocci, JR, Denmark
Offensive Player of the Year
Brett Barfield, SR, North Forsyth
Coach of the Year
Jamie Corr, Denmark
First Team
P: Cason Engert, JR, North Forsyth
P: Luke Fernandez, SR, West Forsyth
P: Brian Garmon II, SR, West Forsyth
P: Baylor Homesley, SR, North Forsyth
P: Ashton Smith, SR, Lambert
C: Sammy Leis, SR, Denmark
IF: Brooks Bennett, SR, South Forsyth
IF: Jake Fernandez, SR, West Forsyth
IF: Brennan Hudson, SR, South Forsyth
IF: Connor McGinn, SR, Denmark
IF: Jake Prince, SO, North Forsyth
IF: Tyler Triche, SR, North Forsyth
OF: Noah Darden, SR, West Forsyth
OF: Nate Dvorsky, SR, Lambert
OF: Kyle Henley, JR, Denmark
OF: Alex Urias, JR, South Forsyth
DH: Bayler Duncan, SO, South Forsyth
Second Team
P: Jacob Kruger, SR, Denmark
P: Yash Jain, JR, South Forsyth
P: Cole Munhall, SR, North Forsyth
P: Kyle Roper, JR, North Forsyth
P: Riley Valentine, JR, Gainesville
C: Kole McGlumphy, JR, Forsyth Central
IF: Landon Armstrong, JR, Denmark
IF: Jessie Duong, SR, Forsyth Central
IF: Ben Hays, JR, Lambert
IF: Alex Hernandez, SO, Forsyth Central
IF: Jonny Smith, JR, Lambert
OF: Ty Bayer, SO, South Forsyth
OF: Parker Brosius, SR, Lambert
OF: Chandler DeBlois, SO, North Forsyth
OF: Daniel Smith, JR, Forsyth Central
DH: John Kirsch, SR, Forsyth Central
Senior All-Academic Team
Tyler Triche (North Forsyth), Cole Munhall (North Forsyth), Brody Wheeler (Denmark), Hayden Fox (Denmark), Harry Harris (Denmark), Lucas Witt (Denmark), Jacob Kruger (Denmark), Britton Rellinger (South Forsyth), Dylan Carter (South Forsyth), Ryan Becker (South Forsyth), Brennan Hudson (South Forsyth), Trey Tully (South Forsyth), Sam Medrano ( Forsyth Central), Nathan Townsend ( Forsyth Central), Gavin Culberson (West Forsyth), Christian Vasquez (West Forsyth), AJ Rodriguez (West Forsyth), Will Barrett (Gainesville), William Scott (Gainesville), Tyler Boutwell (Lambert), Parker Brosius (Lambert), Nate Dvorsky (Lambert), Justin Haskins (Lambert), Jack Schaeffer (Lambert).