Baseball: Coaches release all-Region 6-7A team
Lambert senior Justin Haskins delivers a pitch Friday during the Longhorns' 3-0 win against South Forsyth. - photo by David Roberts

Here's a look at the 2022 all-Region 6-7A baseball team, which was released Wednesday.

Player of the Year

Justin Haskins, SR, Lambert 

Pitcher of the Year 

Francesco Capocci, JR, Denmark

Offensive Player of the Year

Brett Barfield, SR, North Forsyth

Coach of the Year

Jamie Corr, Denmark

First Team

P:  Cason Engert, JR, North Forsyth

P:  Luke Fernandez, SR, West Forsyth

P:  Brian Garmon II, SR, West Forsyth

P: Baylor Homesley, SR, North Forsyth

P:  Ashton Smith, SR, Lambert

C: Sammy Leis, SR, Denmark

IF: Brooks Bennett, SR, South Forsyth

IF: Jake Fernandez, SR, West Forsyth

IF: Brennan Hudson, SR, South Forsyth

IF: Connor McGinn, SR, Denmark

IF:  Jake Prince, SO, North Forsyth

IF: Tyler Triche, SR, North Forsyth

OF:  Noah Darden, SR, West Forsyth

OF: Nate Dvorsky, SR, Lambert

OF:  Kyle Henley, JR, Denmark

OF: Alex Urias, JR, South Forsyth

DH: Bayler Duncan, SO, South Forsyth

Second Team

P: Jacob Kruger, SR, Denmark

P:  Yash Jain, JR, South Forsyth

P: Cole Munhall, SR, North Forsyth

P: Kyle Roper, JR, North Forsyth

P: Riley Valentine, JR, Gainesville

C: Kole McGlumphy, JR, Forsyth Central

IF: Landon Armstrong, JR, Denmark

IF: Jessie Duong, SR, Forsyth Central

IF: Ben Hays, JR, Lambert

IF: Alex Hernandez, SO, Forsyth Central

IF: Jonny Smith, JR, Lambert

OF: Ty Bayer, SO, South Forsyth

OF: Parker Brosius, SR, Lambert

OF: Chandler DeBlois, SO, North Forsyth

OF: Daniel Smith, JR, Forsyth Central

DH: John Kirsch, SR, Forsyth Central

Senior All-Academic Team

Tyler Triche (North Forsyth), Cole Munhall (North Forsyth), Brody Wheeler (Denmark), Hayden Fox (Denmark), Harry Harris (Denmark), Lucas Witt (Denmark), Jacob Kruger (Denmark), Britton Rellinger (South Forsyth), Dylan Carter (South Forsyth), Ryan Becker (South Forsyth), Brennan Hudson (South Forsyth), Trey Tully (South Forsyth), Sam Medrano ( Forsyth Central), Nathan Townsend ( Forsyth Central), Gavin Culberson (West Forsyth), Christian Vasquez (West Forsyth), AJ Rodriguez (West Forsyth), Will Barrett (Gainesville), William Scott (Gainesville), Tyler Boutwell (Lambert), Parker Brosius (Lambert), Nate Dvorsky (Lambert), Justin Haskins (Lambert), Jack Schaeffer (Lambert).