Baseball: Denmark's Leis, Lambert's Haskins honored by Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club

A pair of Forsyth County seniors were honored by the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club on Saturday during the 50th annual Metro High School All-Star Recognition Ceremony at Truist Park.

Denmark senior Sammy Leis and Lambert senior Justin Haskins earned recognition for their play during the 2022 high school baseball season.

Leis, a University of Alabama signee, hit .375 [39-for-104] with six home runs, eight doubles, 25 RBIs, 28 runs scored and seven stolen bases to help the Danes to their second straight Region 6-7A championship.

Haskins, a Flagler College signee, excelled on the mound and at the plate for the Longhorns, finishing with a .400 batting average [38-for-95] while driving in 23 runs and scoring 19 times with six doubles and a home run. Haskins also compiled an 8-2 record and 2.13 ERA through 55 2/3 innings pitched, striking out 81 batters.

Forsyth County has now had 33 players named to the group since 2000.

The Braves 400 Fan Club was formed in 1965 before changing its name in 2017 to Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club. Each year the organization aims to support baseball in metro Atlanta at all levels and provides means for disadvantaged youths to attend Braves games.

