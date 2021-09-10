Baseball: Fernandez makes most of Forsyth County senior showcase

Fernandez is one of 31 players who participated in the event. Players came from Forsyth Central, Denmark, North Forsyth, South Forsyth, West Forsyth, Buford, Cambridge, Milton and North Gwinnett to take batting practice and a brief infield/outfield drill before the 5 1/2-inning scrimmage.



Fernandez was one of five West players, including AJ Rodriguez, Eric Koehler, Donny Garmon and Brady Poppe.

"Usually at showcases, I just try to focus and not really worry about being nervous and try to get excited. But here, I was with everybody I know," Fernandez said. "I just really try to have fun. I swiped a bag off of my friend who was pitching [and] I struck out a teammate, so that was fun. Just competing overall is just fun."

Rodriguez struck out a pair of batters in his lone inning of work, as did South Forsyth senior Dylan Quintilio.

Denmark senior Jake Myers reached base twice on a single and a hit-by-pitch, while North Forsyth senior Hayden Brown threw out a runner from behind home plate and later scored a run after fellow North Forsyth senior Trystan Davis' RBI groundout.

South Forsyth head coach Russ Bayer runs the event and said the showcase is in its 10th year.

Each player had a chance to take three rounds of batting practice before the scrimmage, with players taking the opportunity to show their power or practice situational hitting.