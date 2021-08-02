Baseball: Forsyth County seniors win 17U Marucci World Series

A group of Forsyth County seniors recently captured the 17U Marucci World Series title in Baton Rouge, La.
The 17U Marucci Georgia Bombers beat the 17U Marucci Orlando Scorpions 14-9 at Southeastern Louisiana University to cap a 50-7 summer season. The Bombers won three championships and had one runner-up finish.
The Bombers' championship game marked their seventh game in four days.
The team included North Forsyth seniors Tyler Triche [Georgia Southern commit], Baylor Homesley [Austin Peay commit], Brett Barfield [Florida State commit] and Cole Munhall [Tulane commit], in addition to West Forsyth senior Brian Garmon II and Lambert senior Parker Brosius [Georgia Tech commit].
Post game video of the 17U @MarucciSports World Series Champions - @GeorgiaBombers pic.twitter.com/MPzprpFSyj— Marucci Dugout (@MarucciDugout) July 28, 2021
The Georgia Bombers also produced the 16U champions, which includes Denmark juniors Francesco Capocci and Kyle Henley, South Forsyth junior Alex Urias, and North Forsyth juniors Cason Engert and Andrew Elkhill.
The 16U Marucci Georgia Bombers topped Marucci Elite Texas 5-2. Henley also won the the fastest man competition.
The final out of the 16U @MarucciSports World Series Championship game as the @GeorgiaBombers defeat @MarucciEliteTX Rodriguez 5-2. pic.twitter.com/e1WhmbR1x8— Marucci Dugout (@MarucciDugout) July 28, 2021