Baseball: Forsyth County seniors win 17U Marucci World Series

A group of Forsyth County seniors recently captured the 17U Marucci World Series title in Baton Rouge, La.

The 17U Marucci Georgia Bombers beat the 17U Marucci Orlando Scorpions 14-9 at Southeastern Louisiana University to cap a 50-7 summer season. The Bombers won three championships and had one runner-up finish.

The Bombers' championship game marked their seventh game in four days.

The team included North Forsyth seniors Tyler Triche [Georgia Southern commit], Baylor Homesley [Austin Peay commit], Brett Barfield [Florida State commit] and Cole Munhall [Tulane commit], in addition to West Forsyth senior Brian Garmon II and Lambert senior Parker Brosius [Georgia Tech commit].