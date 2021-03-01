Baseball: Forsyth lands three in Georgia Dugout Preview poll

Lambert (4-3) rose from 10th to seventh in the state following wins against Peachtree Ridge, Brookwood and West Laurens. The Longhorns topped No. 5 Brookwood on Wednesday behind an 11-strikeout performance by Braden Bamburowski, handing the then-No. 2 Broncos their first loss of the season, 4-1. Lambert fell 7-0 to top-ranked Woodstock but bounced back Saturday with a 12-7 win against West Laurens.



North (5-3) picked up wins against LaGrange (No. 8 in Class 4A) and Sequoyah but fell to Starr's Mill (No. 3 in Class 5A), North Hall (No. 2 in Class 3A) and Alexander. Still, the Raiders rose one spot thanks in part to a dominant 11-0 win against then-No. 6 LaGrange, in which Jess Ackerman no-hit the Grangers.

West (5-3) entered the top 10 for the first time this season after toppling preseason No. 1 North Paulding. Luke Fernandez mowed down the Wolfpack, striking out 15 batters and giving up one run on two hits across seven innings. The Wolverines also beat Cedartown and Lanier but fell to Kennesaw Mountain and Pope (No. 5 in Class 6A).

South (4-2) topped Pinecrest Academy 14-0 on Tuesday but fell to Lowndes and Grayson (No. 2 in Class 7A) over the weekend.

Class 7A

1. Woodstock (5-1)

2. Grayson (5-0)

3. North Paulding (4-3)

4. Parkview (2-4)

5. Brookwood (4-2)

6. Walton (4-4)

7. Lambert (4-3)

8. North Forsyth (5-3)

9. Hillgrove (4-1)

10. West Forsyth (5-3)

Receiving votes: Harrison (5-1), Lowndes (4-1), Etowah (3-5), Mountain View (2-4), South Forsyth (4-2), McEachern (6-2), Marietta (6-1).