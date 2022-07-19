Baseball: Forsyth middle schoolers win Cooperstown tournament

Four local youth baseball players helped the USA Scout 12U National team win the Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament the week of July 10-16 in Cooperstown, New York.
Colt Culberson, 13; Brody Lutz, 12; Mason Little, 12; and Tommy Naso, 13, were members of the team, based out of LakePoint Sporting Community in Bartow County. The Forsyth County contingent included a pair of students from Hendricks Middle (Culberson and Lutz) and another two from Vickery Middle (Little and Naso).
USA Scout finished 5-0 during the regular-game schedule to earn the No. 2 overall seed for the 80-team single-elimination tournament. The team won all five of its bracket-play games, including an 18-6 victory in the finals. Thanks in part to 54 home runs, USA Scout outscored its opponents by a collective score of 170-55 during the week.