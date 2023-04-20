Baseball: Here's the GHSA state playoff schedule for Forsyth County teams

There are six GHSA state baseball tournament first-round series involving Forsyth County teams scheduled for April 21-25.
Here's a look at when and where each of the matchups will take place.
Class 7A
No. 4 seed North Cobb (12-16) at No. 1 seed Denmark (25-5), DH 1 p.m. April 22; if game 6 p.m. April 24
No. 3 seed Cherokee (23-6) at No. 2 seed Forsyth Central (17-10), DH 4 p.m. April 21; if game noon April 22
No. 3 seed South Forsyth (19-11) vs. No. 2 seed Walton (19-11), DH 5 p.m. April 22 at Marietta High; 7:30 p.m. April 24 at East Cobb Baseball Complex
No. 4 seed Lambert (14-15) at No. 1 seed Kennesaw Mountain (23-6), DH 1 p.m. April 22; if game 5:30 p.m. April 24
Class 6A
No. 4 seed Roswell (16-13) at No. 1 seed North Forsyth (20-10), DH 11:30 a.m. April 22; 5 p.m. April 24
Class 4A
No. 3 seed East Forsyth (18-11) at No. 2 seed Sonoraville (19-8), 4:30 p.m. April 24; 5:30 p.m. April 25
Editor's note: This article will be updated if any game information changes, including start time, date or location.